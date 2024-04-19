Advertisement
Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas at South Carolina preview w/ Robert Moore

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

HawgBeat's Mason Choate brings you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. Former Razorback Robert Moore joins the show to help preview the weekend series at the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks

Recapping the midweek wins over Texas Tech, getting Moore's perspective on this year's team and telling old stories about the last time the Hogs played in Columbia, South Carolina.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

