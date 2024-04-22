HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. The guys recap Arkansas baseball's weekend series win at South Carolina in Columbia South Carolina.

Game-by-game recaps, thoughts on the SECN+ broadcast, looking around the SEC, weekend MVPs and more.

