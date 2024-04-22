Advertisement
Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas at South Carolina series recap

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. The guys recap Arkansas baseball's weekend series win at South Carolina in Columbia South Carolina.

Game-by-game recaps, thoughts on the SECN+ broadcast, looking around the SEC, weekend MVPs and more.

Watch on YouTube, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

More of HawgBeat's Arkansas baseball content from the weekend

WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas at South Carolina doubleheader

Arkansas wins rubber match 9-6 over South Carolina

Diamond Hogs drop Game 2 at South Carolina

WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 2, South Carolina 1

Arkansas hangs on late for 2-1 win at South Carolina

