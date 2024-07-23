HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen.

The guys are joined by HawgBeat managing editor Riley McFerran to break down all that's happened with the Arkansas baseball roster to this point in the offseason following the MLB Draft. Who's in, who's out, who the Razorbacks might be targeting, summer updates and more.

Watch via YouTube below or wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.