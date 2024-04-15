Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas drops to No. 2 after series loss at Bama

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. The guys recap Arkansas baseball's weekend series loss to Alabama over the weekend in Tuscaloosa.

Game-by-game recaps, our preferred starting nine, looking around the SEC, weekend MVPs and more.

Watch on YouTube, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

Advertisement

YouTube

Spotify

Apple

More of HawgBeat's Arkansas baseball content from the weekend

- WATCH: Van Horn postgame - Alabama 5, Arkansas 0

- Arkansas loses rubber match, series in 5-0 shutout to Alabama

- WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Alabama 4, Arkansas 3 (10 innings)

- Alabama walks off No. 1 Arkansas in extra innings

- WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 5, Alabama 3

- Arkansas fends off late Alabama rally in 5-3 win

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement