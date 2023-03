HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast. The guys recap Arkansas' SEC-opening series sweep over the Auburn Tigers, Cody Adcock's start, Hagen Smith becoming a "wild card", they give weekend MVPs and Mason goes on an all-time rant about Tennessee getting swept by Missouri.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.