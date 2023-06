HawgBeat's Mason Choate and co-host Christian Cheetham bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast. The guys recap Arkansas' 1-1 showing on Sunday with a crushing loss to TCU and a win over Santa Clara in the elimination game. Stick around for a preview of the regional final and a look at what games you should bet with Matt Grissom of College Baseball Insiders.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.