HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast. The guys preview this weekend's series between Arkansas and Tennessee with former Razorback Matt Goodheart and Rocky Top Insider's Ryan Schumpert. Goodheart tells stories from the 2021 series at the Volunteers and Schumpert gives insight on what to expect from Tennessee this weekend.

