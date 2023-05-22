HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast. The guys are joined by Christian Cheetham to recap the final regular season series at Vanderbilt, they give weekend MVPs, talk Todd Walker's SEC Network drama, SEC Tournament bracket reveal, Arkansas' bullpen depth and Robert ranks the SEC ballparks he hit this year.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET

Are you…

~ Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?

~ Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?

~ Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?

Andy can help!!!

Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….

His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:

Andy's Story

Why a Franchise

Service Based vs Brick and Mortar

Semi Absentee Ownership

The Process and How It works

Andy Luedecke

www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net

p: 404-973-9901

e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net

Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar