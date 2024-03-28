Advertisement
Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas vs LSU series preview

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. The guys preview Arkansas baseball's weekend series at the No. 8 LSU Tigers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

WATCH: Van Horn previews series vs No. 8 LSU

Going over the starting rotation being changed, the midweek win over Little Rock, previewing the Tigers and talking ridiculous TV decisions by SEC Network.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

YouTube

Spotify

Apple

More of HawgBeat's Arkansas baseball content

Arkansas makes slight change to starting rotation

Arkansas earns run rule shutout win over in-state foe Little Rock

