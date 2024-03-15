Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas vs. Missouri series preview
HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. The guys preview Arkansas baseball's weekend series against the Missouri Tigers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
WATCH: Van Horn previews Arkansas' series with Missouri
Recapping the midweek win over Oral Roberts, analyzing Missouri, State Farm agents as pitchers and much more.
You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.
