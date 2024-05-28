Advertisement
Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Fayetteville Regional First Impressions

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen.

We recap Arkansas' 0-2 showing at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, plus our first impressions of the field for the Fayetteville Regional. Game recaps from Hoover and plenty of thoughts on the NCAA Tournament ahead of the regional round.

There was no YouTube version of today's episode due to technical difficulties. You can still download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

