FAYETTEVILLE — After a run-rule defeat Friday, Eastern Illinois put more pressure on No. 9 Arkansas in Saturday's game, getting within two runs against Brady Tygart in the top of the eighth inning. Never crumbling, the Razorbacks erased all doubts in the bottom of the frame, hanging five runs on the Panthers to make it 10-3, the eventual final score.

Arkansas' win was the second in as many days, securing the first series victory of 2023.

The Hogs wasted little time gaining the lead, taking advantage of Jared Wegner's two-out double to right field. Brady Slavens poked a single through the left side of the infield just two pitches later for a 1-0 lead.

They got right back to it in the second inning, when Caleb Cali drew a leadoff walk in his first start in a week. When the lineup flipped over, Tavian Josenberger unleashed a low line drive 103 mph over the right field fence for a 3-0 advantage.

Will McEntire took the mound for the third time this season, looking to make up for a pair of short outings in which he allowed a combined five earned runs.

"We've got to show him a little confidence there," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Friday. "Number one, I think he deserves another shot. I feel like Coach Hobbs and Mac figured out a couple things on his mechanics."

The big right-hander from Bryant took advantage of his third chance. It was not until the third inning that he ran into trouble, and even then it was manageable. Eastern Illinois third baseman Kolten Poorman launched a leadoff homer to left field, cutting the lead to two runs, but McEntire stranded a pair of runners with a looking strikeout.

Arkansas responded with another two-out run in the bottom of the third, courtesy of Parker Rowland. The switch-hitting catcher plated Jace Bohrofen, who led the frame off with a two-bagger of his own.

Leading 4-1, McEntire sat down five straight Panthers, but he let up with a two-out walk to the nine-hole hitter, which prompted Van Horn to turn to Koty Frank as the top of the order came up for the third time. The Arkansas starter pitched 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball, surrendering two hits, issuing two free passes and punching out four batters. Frank needed just two pitches to end the fifth inning.

Eastern Illinois starting pitcher Tyler Conklin settled down after the Rowland double to retire the next seven Razorbacks, completing his afternoon with four earned runs in five innings. Right-hander Jonathon Hanscom replaced him on the bump, working around a one-out walk to keep the margin at three runs heading to the late innings.

Frank allowed his first run of the season on the Panthers' second leadoff bomb of the afternoon, a pinch-hit shot off the bat of Cade Zalewski to make it 4-2 in the seventh inning.

Once again, Arkansas responded with a two-out tally in the bottom of the frame. Ben McLaughlin pinch hit for Cali, drawing a walk with the bases loaded to stretch the lead back to three runs.

Frank gave way to Tygart, who also allowed his first run of 2023 in the eighth inning. Center fielder Lincoln Riley led off with a single, and he scored with two outs on left fielder Cole Gober's RBI knock.

It proved unimportant, however, as the Hogs hung five runs on the Panthers in the bottom of the eighth. Slavens, Bohrofen, McLaughlin and Rowland all drove in runs, joining Josenberger with two RBIs and stretching the lead to 10-3.

Dylan Carter got the nod for Arkansas in the ninth, shutting the door on Eastern Illinois for the series win.

The Razorbacks will try for the sweep of the Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The contest will stream live on the SEC Network Plus, accessible through the ESPN app.