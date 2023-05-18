NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday’s clash of SEC titans at Hawkins Field was just about over before it started.

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks poured it on the No. 12 Vanderbilt Commodores early and often, and soon it became a game of counting outs.

Eventually, the Diamond Hogs got to 27 with the score 8-2 in their favor for SEC win No. 20. 2023 is the third season during the Dave Van Horn era in which they have reached that mark.

"That's a big number," Van Horn said. "I heard somebody mention it on the bus, one of the coaches. It's something... At first, you just try to get to 15. You get to 15, you feel like you've got a chance to be in a regional. Anything after that might lead to having a chance to win something."

The game could not have started in more dreadful fashion for the Commodores, who returned to Hawkins Field after two straight road series in which they picked up just one win. Their homecoming began with an Arkansas four-spot, the result of two errors and a lack of command from starter Patrick Reilly.

Razorback center fielder Tavian Josenberger led off with the first of four walks in the first inning, and Reilly caught him wandering off first. First baseman Parker Noland airmailed second base on the pickoff attempt, however, allowing the Kansas transfer to move into scoring position.

With the bases loaded and one out, third baseman Caleb Cali hit a sharp grounder to second for what looked like a simple 4-6-3 double play to escape the jam. RJ Austin could not field the ball, though, and the first two runs crossed the plate.

First baseman Brady Slavens tacked on two more unearned runs with his ninth homer of the year, a 398-foot blast to right with a 105-mph exit velocity.

"Just a really good job of our team of, like I said, taking what they give you and taking advantage of some things in the field," Van Horn said. "They booted a double play ball and next thing you know, we scored four runs."

Vanderbilt had an opportunity to eat into the 4-0 deficit with a one-out single, but right fielder RJ Schreck bounced into an inning-ending double play to get Hagen Smith out of the frame with nine pitches.

"It's hard not to be confident when you've got Hagen on the mound," McEntire said. "Hagen does a great job setting the tone of the game, and he's going to give you a solid four or five innings, maybe more."

After a hard grounder the first time up, Cali hit another at 110 mph through the middle with two outs in the second, scoring Josenberger for a five-run lead. That marked the end of Reilly’s evening, forcing the Commodores to reach into an already-thin bullpen just five outs into the game.

Right-hander Sam Hliboki was able to get the third out of the second and post a clean third inning without incident, but the Hogs got right back to it in the fourth.

A pair of free passes sandwiched designated hitter Kendall Diggs’ immaculate bunt down the third base line, loading the bases for second baseman Peyton Holt. He drove in the sixth run on an infield single to short, reaching base for the third time in as many trips to the plate, and the third Vandy error of the game made it 7-0.

Holt backed his RBI knock up with a spectacular diving play against Commodore center fielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., stealing a hit in what proved to be a critical spot.

“Are you kidding me?” Van Horn said during the in-game SEC Network interview. “That’s my backup.”

Even with the web gem, Vanderbilt strung multiple hits together for the first time all night, culminating in a Noland RBI single.

The Commodores continued to chip away in the fifth, as Bradfield slapped an RBI knock to center. The frame featured another remarkable play by Holt, who ranged way out to his right, scooped the ball and got it to Slavens on two hops in time for the third out.

That was all for Smith, whose 10 outs against the first 10 batters yielded a tough second time through the order. The left-hander finished with five hits allowed, two earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts.

"Just didn’t command the ball quite as well in those two innings," Van Horn said. "It led to pitching behind in the count, then you’re going to give up some hits, and that’s kind of what I saw. But I really liked his demeanor on the mound. I felt like he wasn’t just trying to strike people out — he was trying to get people out. That’s how you stay in the game longer."

The first man out of the bullpen was not Gage Wood, who has recorded 19 of the 22 outs necessary in the last two games Smith departed, but Will McEntire.

"They told me to be ready to come in in any game this week, so I was preparing myself," McEntire said.

The junior righty was quite efficient for two innings, retiring all six hitters he saw on 19 pitches.

McEntire received an additional run of support in the seventh, as Holt doubled for his third hit of the night and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

"It’s nice having somebody down there in the bottom third of the order starting rallies and also driving in runs," Van Horn said.

The eighth Arkansas run of the game followed the fourth Vanderbilt error, making it the sixth unearned.

Bradfield led off the eighth with a single, and a hit batsman complicated matters with one out. All McEntire did in response was claim strikeout victims No. 5 and 6 to get out of it.

Another perfect frame in the ninth wrapped up a four-inning save for McEntire and put a bow on the series-opening victory. The magic number to clinch the SEC West fell to one, and to win the conference outright, two.

"I just think they came out and kind of played the way they have been," Van Horn said. "Very confident, loose, not worrying about what everybody else is doing. Just play baseball. Really just tried to take care of business tonight, try to do it again tomorrow. I really like what I saw, really good approach."

Game two of the series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. Right-hander Devin Futrell will get the ball for the Commodores, and Brady Tygart is expected to oppose him for the Razorbacks.