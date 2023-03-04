The Razorback right fielder came through in a big spot the next half inning as well, helping his pitcher out of a bases-loaded jam. He climbed the ladder at the wall, snaring a would-be grand slam and bringing it back into the field of play for the third out.

Peyton Stovall mashed his third home run in as many games to set the tone offensively. The three hitters behind him loaded the bases for Jace Bohrofen, whose 106-mph single doubled the lead.

The mood was tense just one pitch into the bottom of the first inning, when Tavian Josenberger was called out for running inside the first base line, but the Arkansas bats were off and rolling three pitches later.

Walks were plentiful for Razorback hitters, who produced runs in bunches during the early innings. Three Arkansas home runs — a number the Raiders were inches away from matching — paved the way for a 12-6 decision to clinch the series.

"I was going crazy on the mound," starting pitcher Will McEntire said. "I told him I owe him dinner."

Not only did Arkansas not give up four runs in the top of the inning, but it responded to the web gem with a five-spot in its half of the second. John Bolton wore a 2-1 pitch to lead things off and found himself on third base after a pair of wild pitches.

Stovall plated the first run of the frame with a single through the right side, and he was one of three runners aboard two batters later. Caleb Cali continued to heat up with a two-run knock to left, and three more walks led to two more tallies.

"Obviously, the first weekend was a struggle for me, but it’s baseball," Cali said. "You’ve got to move past things pretty quickly, or you’re not going to be successful. Obviously it’s been really fun to get stuff rolling now."

Wright State right fielder Jay Luikart put an end to McEntire’s shutout bid with a solo homer in the top of the third, but it was no match for Jared Wegner’s two-run blast in the bottom of the inning. The Creighton transfer joined Stovall with a longball in each of his last three games.

"They're hitting just about everything that's thrown out them," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. "Breaking balls, fastballs. Jared's gone opposite field, pulled the ball. Peyton's hit them in the alley, hit them down the line. He's swinging the bat well. Both of them are swinging the bat really well."

McEntire surrendered another solo shot to begin the fourth, and the Razorback lead shrank again in the fifth. Luikart ripped a 104-mph one-hopper of the hurler’s right leg, and an errant throw to first allowed him to take second base. He came around to score the third Wright State run of the day on a two-out double by center fielder Andrew Patrick.

Raider designated hitter Boston Smith, who hit the second Wright State home run, watched strike three to end the fifth inning, completing McEntire’s longest outing of 2023.

"I thought McEntire wasn’t real sharp early," Van Horn said. "Honestly, the last couple of hitters after he got hit in the leg, to me, that was the best he threw the ball. I don’t know. I’m going to have to kick him in the leg or something before I put him out there. He threw the ball good, he threw the ball down, it was hard. He’s getting close. He’s getting close to being back to where he was."

One Bryant native turned the ball over to another, as right-hander Austin Ledbetter took the bump in search of success after two unceremonious performances this season. Ten pitches was all he needed to retire the first three batters he faced.

"It was really good to see Austin Ledbetter come in there and fill up the zone about 90 mph," Van Horn said. "Pitched a lot better than he had in his previous outings."

After the first consecutive scoreless half-innings of the contest, freshman Jayson Jones emphatically announced his first appearance since Feb. 21, turning on the first pitch of his fourth at-bat for a no-doubt two-run bomb.

Ledbetter turned in two more shutout innings, setting the Arkansas bats up for a third straight walk-off victory. Josenberger’s sacrifice fly made it 12-3, but they could not stretch the advantage to 10 runs.

Righty Jake Faherty got the nod for the ninth inning, but things went south for him in more ways than one. He walked three hitters, all of whom scored, and he exited the game with an apparent injury. Fellow right-hander Ben Bybee took over, recording the last out for the 12-6 win.

The Hogs can sweep the series when they take on Wright State for the third time at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will stream live on SEC Network Plus, accesible through the ESPN app.