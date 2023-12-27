The Arkansas baseball team is loaded with high-caliber talent all the way throughout the pitching staff, and that is most evident with the fact that redshirt senior right-hander Will McEntire is likely slated to come out of the bullpen during the 2024 season.

A 6-foot-4, 240-pound Bryant native, McEntire tossed a career-high 87 innings last season for the Diamond Hogs. In that time, he made 21 appearances with 10 starts. McEntire finished the year with a 5.07 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 29 walks.

Despite the high ERA, McEntire's return to Fayetteville wasn't 100% certain. Instead of taking his chances with a lower pick in the MLB Draft, McEntire chose to return for one more season at Arkansas.

"We really wanted to get him back," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Aug. 9. "But at the same time, for him individually and for his future, if somebody drafts him and they give him slot money, we get it. We would’ve been super happy for him there. We really wanted him back. We let him know that."

To understand the potential of McEntire's pitching ability, it's best to look at the 2022 campaign with a Diamond Hogs team that made the College World Series. That season, he pitched 48.2 innings and accumulated a 2.59 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 23 walks, while being especially effective in the postseason.

Regaining that version of McEntire will turn what is already a loaded SEC pitching staff into one of the best in the country.

"I think he’ll be a big part of our pitching staff," Van Horn said. "Love the experience and the makeup. The stuff’s good. It should continue to get better if he’s healthy."