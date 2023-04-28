FAYETTEVILLE — The Diamond Hogs followed their dramatic win in Thursday’s series opener against Texas A&M with a total team effort Friday under the lights at Baum-Walker Stadium, leaving their winless weekend at Georgia even further in the dust.

The bottom half of the line score featured three times as many positive numbers as zeros, backed up by nearly six innings of strong relief pitching from right-hander Will McEntire. Both were critical ingredients in a 10-4 Arkansas win over the Aggies to clinch the series with a game to spare.

Friday’s affair began with the return of sophomore right-handed pitcher Brady Tygart, who had been out since March 1 with a UCL sprain. Twenty pitches was all head coach Dave Van Horn and company needed to see out of the 2022 Freshman All-American, who induced three groundouts and issued a walk in his one inning of work.

Tygart turned the ball over to fellow righty Will McEntire for the second inning, and a leadoff walk led to the game’s first run. Designated hitter Ryan Targac, who was out at home in what would have been a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning Thursday night, drove in second baseman Austin Bost from third with a long fly ball to center.

Arkansas used just about the same formula to tie the game in the home half of the second. Third baseman Caleb Cali made it home on a sac fly off the bat of pinch hitter Hunter Grimes. The right-handed batter got the nod over starter Mason Neville when the Aggies changed pitchers mid-inning. Right-handed starter Nathan Dettmer left with an apparent injury, giving way to lefty Evan Aschenbeck.

McEntire settled down to work a 1-2-3 top of the third, and he had a cushion to work with the next time he took the bump. Second baseman Peyton Stovall’s two-out hustle afforded him an infield single and the go-ahead run when center fielder Jace Bohrofen laced Aschenbeck’s 1-2 pitch 101 mph to right field for a double.

The Hogs remained opportunistic in the fourth, which began with first baseman Brady Slavens’ triple on a chopper that ate up his counterpart, bouncing over the infield and into foul ground in right field.

“Oh, Jesus,” Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said during a mid-game interview on ESPNU as the ball hopped over Jack Moss’ head.

Catcher Parker Rowland doubled the Razorback lead with an RBI bunt that rolled halfway to first base and inched toward the chalk, slipping Aschenbeck’s tag attempt to earn himself a hit as well. After shortstop John Bolton’s sac bunt, right fielder Kendall Diggs beat out another play at first for the fourth run, and Stovall’s sac fly made it 5-1.

The Aggies got one of those runs back in the fifth, when catcher Max Kaufer made McEntire pay for a 1-1 breaking ball that he left right over the heart of the plate. The solo shot marked the end of an 11-batter stretch during which he recorded the same number of outs.

Arkansas stretched the margin back to four runs in the same inning with a two-out wild pitch. McLaughlin led off against righty Josh Stewart with a double to left, moved to third on Slavens’ groundout and scored before the reliever could get strike three past Rowland.

Texas A&M finally put a stop to the bleeding with the first Arkansas zero since the first inning in the sixth, and it tightened the margin in its half of the seventh.

A two-out walk signaled the end of McEntire’s outing after 5 ⅔ innings and a season-high eight strikeouts. Right-hander Christian Foutch took over and promptly allowed a two-run bomb to center fielder Jordan Thompson, which made it a 6-4 game.

Two more walks forced another pitching change, and it was Foutch’s fellow freshman Gage Wood who escaped a bases-loaded jam with a three-pitch strikeout of three-hole hitter Trevor Werner.

The Razorbacks could not seem to live with an advantage smaller than four runs. Cali’s 109-mph single with one out in the seventh set the table for McLaughlin, whose 18-degree line drive snuck over the right field fence for his first homer in an Arkansas uniform and an 8-4 lead.

Pairs of walks and hits created another pair of Razorback runs in the eighth. The first came on an infield single followed by a throwing error, and the other scored on Bohrofen’s third hit of the night, a 107-mph single off pitcher Shane Sdao.

Wood capped off his fourth save in five weeks, a seven-out effort that did not go without some drama in the ninth. Two free passes and a single loaded the bases with two outs, but he got Werner to bounce out to third to end it.

With the victory and third-place Alabama’s loss to LSU, Arkansas stands in second, 3 ½ games clear of the Crimson Tide and trails the first-place Tigers by one game. Texas A&M, meanwhile, fell four games behind the Hogs.

The Razorbacks can sweep the Aggies when the two teams wrap up their three-game set at 11 a.m. Saturday in a contest that will air on the SEC Network. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.