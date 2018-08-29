FAYETTEVILLE -- Coming off a runner-up finish at the College World Series, Arkansas will play a pair of in-state opponents for the first time in school history next season.

The Razorbacks will host Little Rock and UAPB for one midweek game each at Baum Stadium on April 2 and April 16, respectively, according to the baseball schedule released Wednesday.

“It’s exciting to have Little Rock and Arkansas-Pine Bluff as part of our 2019 non-conference schedule,” head coach Dave Van Horn said in a statement. “It’s going to be great for the game of baseball in our state. Baseball has improved so much at the high school level in the state of Arkansas.

"I continue to see it every year when we’re recruiting. We see more Arkansas kids coming out of the state and they’re a big part of our program. I think this will help grow baseball. The fan interest is there and it’ll be big. I know after talking to Coach (Chris) Curry and Coach (Carlos) James, they’re both very excited to have the opportunity to play at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. We’ll have a really good crowd. It’ll be good for all our teams to play in that type of environment.”

It is a monumental step for a program that has traditionally not played the other Division I schools in the state in any sport.

The football team has not faced an in-state school since 1944, when it beat UA-Monticello 41-0, and has famously never played Arkansas State. More recently, the men's and women's basketball teams have each played the Red Wolves in the postseason NIT and WNIT.

"As the flagship institution within our state, this is an opportunity for us to enhance interest in our non-conference schedules while supporting other schools within the University of Arkansas system," athletics director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. "We have initiated with baseball this year and are exploring opportunities for future years in other sports.

"While I know that this announcement will generate additional speculation, there are no plans to expand in-state scheduling beyond those schools affiliated with the University of Arkansas system."

Head coach Dave Van Horn has indicated in the past that he would like to play in-state schools because of the difficulty of scheduling games in baseball. He finally got his wish in 2019.

Little Rock is coming off a 28-28 season in which it finished third in the Sun Belt's western division. The Trojans are led by Chris Curry, who was an assistant coach at Arkansas from 2009-10.

UAPB went 20-25 last season and finished third in the SWAC's western division. The Golden Lions are only a couple of years removed from winning three consecutive division titles.

Other high-profile non-conference opponents on the Razorbacks' 2019 schedule include return trips in home-and-home series against USC and Texas and the usual game against Missouri State.

Here is the full 56-game schedule...

Feb. 15-17 - vs. Eastern Illinois - Baum Stadium

Feb. 22-24 - at Southern California - Los Angeles, Calif.

Feb. 27 - vs. Memphis - Baum Stadium

March 1-3 - vs. Stony Brook - Baum Stadium

March 5-6 - vs. Charlotte - Baum Stadium

March 8-10 - vs. Louisiana Tech - Baum Stadium

March 12-13 - vs. Western Illinois - Baum Stadium

March 15-17 - vs. Missouri* - Baum Stadium

March 19-20 - at Texas - Austin, Texas

March 22-24 - at Alabama* - Tuscaloosa, Ala.

March 26 - at Missouri State - Springfield, Mo.

March 29-31 - vs. Ole Miss* - Baum Stadium

April 2 - vs. Little Rock - Baum Stadium

April 5-7 - at Auburn* - Auburn, Ala.

April 9 - vs. Oral Roberts - Baum Stadium

April 12-14 - at Vanderbilt* - Nashville, Tenn.

April 16 - vs. UAPB - Baum Stadium

April 19-21 - vs. Mississippi State* - Baum Stadium

April 23-24 - vs. Northwestern State - Baum Stadium

April 26-18 - vs. Tennessee* - Baum Stadium

April 30 - vs. Grambling State - North Little Rock**

May 3-5 - at Kentucky* - Lexington, Ky.

May 10-12 - vs. LSU* - Baum Stadium

May 16-18 - at Texas A&M* - College Station, Texas

Home games in bold

*SEC game

**Game played at Dickey-Stephens Park