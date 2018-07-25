FAYETTEVILLE – It has been less than a month since Arkansas’ season came to a heartbreaking end at the hands of Oregon State in the College World Series finals, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to 2019.

Since the final out of Game 3 that gave the Razorbacks their second runner-up finish in school history, that is precisely what head coach Dave Van Horn has been doing.

Aside from a couple of Sundays off, he and assistant coaches Nate Thompson and Wes Johnson have been all over the country recruiting and finalizing next season’s roster.

“The main thing my focus has been on this summer is making sure we have the right people in here that fit in with our program and fit in the locker room and those type of things because I know how important it is,” Van Horn said. “You have to have talent to win, but you have to have guys that get along and really want to be here and really the team’s their No. 1 interest.”

In addition to several key pieces returning from last season’s team, the Razorbacks are also adding another crop of top-notch recruits. The Razorbacks’ signing class is ranked eighth nationally by Perfect Game despite an apparent lack of star power, as it is the only top-15 class without a top-100 prospect.

Even that is an inexact science, though, because both of Arkansas’ top-100 signees in last year’s class have left the program and two others – Casey Martin (No. 310) and Heston Kjerstad (No. 426) – were Freshman All-Americans.

The hope is that some of the newcomers will have an immediate impact, but it is hard to pinpoint which players that will be before fall practice.

“There’s a couple of very good high school kids that you don’t expect them to come in and have a year like Martin or Kjerstad, but they could come in and play,” Van Horn said. “Maybe we can platoon somebody out there.”

The Razorbacks’ attempt at reloading – opposed to rebuilding – could be hindered by what is shaping up to be another loaded SEC season. However, Van Horn is still confident that his team will be in the mix when the postseason rolls around.

“I think we’re going to have a good team,” Van Horn said. “I think we’ve got a lot of guys that know how to win and that want to win and know what our program’s all about.”

Here is an early position-by-position examination of what Arkansas will look like in 2019…

Catcher

Notable Losses: Grant Koch (draft), Josh Breaux (JUCO signee – draft)

Key Returners: Casey Opitz, Zack Plunkett

Additions: Allante’ Hall (HS signee)

Although he was a tough-luck hitter whose average dipped to .245 last season, Koch was an excellent defensive catcher respected across the league who had some pop. Arkansas likely would have gotten even more offensive production if Breau made it to campus, but he couldn’t turn down $1.5 million from the New York Yankees.

That leaves the Razorbacks with their two backups from the past year: Opitz and Plunkett.

As a true freshman, Opitz was the No. 2 catcher and started the seven games Koch was either injured or resting. He allowed four passed balls in 18 appearances behind the plate compared to Koch’s nine in 65 appearances, but did throw out seven of 13 potential base stealers. At the plate, Opitz was just 6 for 27 (.222) with two doubles and five RBIs.

After the season, he started out playing summer ball in Alaska, but wasn’t getting enough opportunities to play, so the Razorbacks moved him to the Dodge City A’s of the Jayhawk League in Kansas. Opitz has struggled, going just 4 for 21 (.190) in seven games.

Plunkett was eligible to play at Arkansas for the first time last season after sitting out 2017 because of NCAA transfer rules. The former TCU player came off the bench in seven games and went 2 for 9 (.222), showing off his power with a solo home run against Kentucky. He didn’t have many opportunities behind the plate, but Van Horn praised him for having one of the strongest arms in the country.

Despite the lack of playing time, the Arizona Diamondbacks picked him in the 37th round of the MLB Draft. Instead of beginning his professional career, Plunkett decided to return to school as a rare fifth-year senior and compete for the starting job. He has been on campus this summer, preparing for fall practice.

“He’s a guy that could have signed,” Van Horn said. “We wanted him to come back and those two will battle it out for the most part.”

Hall comes to Arkansas as a 2018 Rawlings-Perfect Game honorable mention All-American and the No. 456 overall prospect in the country, according to Perfect Game. He is also ranked as the 38th best catcher.

Infield

Notable Losses: Carson Shaddy (graduation/draft), Jax Biggers (draft), Jared Gates (graduation), Easton Murrell (transfer)

Key Returners: Casey Martin, Jack Kenley, Jordan McFarland, Hunter Wilson

Additions: Trevor Ezell (grad transfer), Bryson Lierle (JUCO signee), Jacob Nesbit (redshirt), Caleb Denny (HS signee), Zack Gregory (HS signee), Tyler Johnson (HS signee), Jacob Wilk (HS signee)

Three-fourths of the infield that carried Arkansas to Omaha is gone, but the Razorbacks do return Martin, who led the team with a .345 batting average and also hit 13 home runs to help earn Freshman All-America honors.

He played third base and flashed a good glove at the hot corner, especially late in the season, but did make a team-high 15 errors to give him an unimpressive .907 fielding percentage. Van Horn said he would get a look at second base and shortstop this fall, which is where he thinks Martin will end up at the professional level.

“I see him as a middle infielder and second baseman at the next level,” Van Horn said. “I think at this level, if he can show he can be consistent, I think he’d be a great shortstop.”

Martin’s primary competition at shortstop will be Kenley, who filled in for Biggers when he went down with a finger injury. He also made a few starts at third base when Martin filled in for an injured Shaddy at second base.

The .222 batting average doesn’t jump off the page, but Kenley did have a .400 on-base percentage while playing for Biggers late in the season and he went 2 for 4 against South Carolina at the SEC Tournament.

Instead of playing summer ball, Kenley stayed on campus to take some summer classes and lift weights. Van Horn has always been pleased with his glove, but said he needs 70-80 at bats to get better offensively, so he’ll be a mainstay in the lineup this fall.

“He played summer ball last year and really got better in the little playing time he had this last season,” Van Horn said. “He’s probably the hardest worker as far as pregame and practice that we have on the team. We feel like he’ll be ready.”

Another player to watch at shortstop is Jacob Nesbit, a Perfect Game top-500 recruit from Coppell, Texas, who redshirted last season.

At second base, graduate transfer Trevor Ezell from Southeast Missouri State is the logical replacement for Shaddy. An Arkansas native who hit .377 at SEMO last season, he has only one year of eligibility to play for the Razorbacks and is expected to contribute early.

The only problem is that he had offseason shoulder surgery that could limit what he’s able to do this fall. The switch-hitter should be fully recovered in time for the season, but if not, Van Horn mentioned him as a possibility at designated hitter.

If Martin or Kenley don’t end up at third base, that opens the door for junior college transfer Bryson Lierle. In 100 games over the last two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, the Altus, Okla., native hit .370 with 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 79 RBIs in 327 at bats. He also had more walks (66) than strikeouts (55).

The obvious choice to take over at first base for Gates is Jordan McFarland, who actually started 29 games at the position before the senior took over for good late in the year. There was a stretch early in the season when he was one of Arkansas’ top hitters, as he had a 10-game hitting streak in which he hit .389 and racked up 11 RBIs in a four-game span.

He quickly cooled off, though, and finished the year hitting .299, including a .277 mark with only four RBIs in 65 at bats during SEC play. Van Horn was open about not being happy with McFarland’s production and that was apparent in the fact he didn’t have a single postseason at bat.

This summer, McFarland seems to have turned things around. He was named an All-Star in the California Collegiate League and is hitting .339 in 62 at bats for the Conejo Oaks. It is a trend Van Horn hopes will continue this fall.

“He knows he needs to make a jump to get in that lineup,” Van Horn said. “He needs to play. He’s getting to be a junior and it’s time for him to play.”

There is a chance that a freshman could emerge and win the job at first base, but Van Horn didn’t mention any specific names when talking to the media Tuesday. One possibility he floated out during the season was moving outfielder Heston Kjerstad to the position.

Van Horn doesn’t envision that happening, but said he would get some work at first base during the fall and that “it could happen.”

“If we go through fall ball and we realize, ‘Hey, he could go there and this kid could go in the outfield and that makes us a better team,’ that’s a good option,” Van Horn said. “It think it makes him more valuable to the pro people, too, down the road.”

A guy that seems to be on the outside looking in at this point is Wilson, a favorite among players, coaches and fans who hit .283 in 46 at bats. The highlight of his season was a grand slam – his first home run at Arkansas – against Florida in the SEC Tournament.

He is your classic utility infielder who got work at all four infield positions last season. Arkansas even gave Wilson three starts at first base late in the year, but it was a failed experiment.

“Hunter’s a great kid, great teammate,” Van Horn said. “Going to have a lot of competition again for him this year. He seems to show up and fight it every year, so he’s just working.”

Outfield

Notable Losses: Eric Cole (draft), Luke Bonfield (graduation), Cole Turney (transfer)

Key Returners: Dominic Fletcher, Heston Kjerstad

Additions: Matt Goodheart (JUCO signee), Christian Franklin (HS signee), Dillon Lifrieri (HS signee), Elijah Trest (HS signee, also RHP)

There may be some changes around him, but Dominic Fletcher will be a constant in Arkansas’ outfield next season. He made several highlight-reel plays in center field, earning a spot on the SEC’s All-Defensive Team.

At the plate, Fletcher finished the year hitting .288 with 10 home runs, but surged when it mattered the most. He posted a .325 average in conference play and went 9 for 26 (.346) at the College World Series.

After playing with the Collegiate National Team, for which he went just 6 for 35 (.171) but made a spectacular throw to get a guy at the plate in extra innings, Fletcher was scheduled to play in the prestigious Cape Cod League. Instead, Van Horn decided to allow him to rest.

Kjerstad had also planned to play in the Cape, but ended up spending some time at home before coming back to campus to work out and get ready for his sophomore season.

His batting average hovered around .350-.360 most of the year before falling to .332 at the end of the season. He also hit 14 home runs and had 58 RBIs, which were among the several UA freshman records he broke while starting all 69 games.

“I think he got worn down a little bit, to be honest with you,” Kjerstad said. “Probably the only freshman I’ve ever had in my coaching career that played every game his first year.”

After spending most of last season in left field, Van Horn said he was likely going to move Kjerstad to right field in 2019. Despite his seven errors, the coach said he was actually pretty good at tracking down fly balls and making the catch. It wasn’t always pretty, though, which has led to the switch to right field.

“Left field is a lot bigger here,” Van Horn said. “You star looking at all the stadiums, unless they’ve just got what I call a cookie-cutter outfield, which is the same all the way around for the most part, the fields in our league are shorter in right.”

The other outfield spot – likely left field with Kjerstad’s switch – is up for grabs.

Goodheart, an in-state product from Magnolia, Ark., is a strong candidate. He spent last season at JUCO powerhouse San Jacinto and hit .355 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs in 183 at bats as a freshman. Van Horn said that he could play either corner outfield spot, as well as either corner infield spot.

Franklin and Lifrieri – two freshmen – could also compete for playing time in the outfield. Van Horn said both players run the 60-yard dash in 6.5 seconds. They are also top-200 prospects, according to Perfect Game.

Starting Rotation

Notable Losses: RHP Blaine Knight (draft), LHP Kacey Murphy (draft), RHP Keaton McKinney (retired), LHP Hunter Milligan (injury/transfer)

Key Returners: RHP Isaiah Campbell, RHP Kole Ramage, RHP Caleb Bolden

Additions: RHP Kevin Kopps (redshirt/injury)

With the loss of Knight and Murphy, Arkansas’ starting rotation is the “biggest unknown” for the 2019 season, Van Horn said.

The only player safe to pencil in to the opening weekend rotation is Campbell, who had an up-and-down season – his first since missing nearly all of 2017 with an injury.

He finished the year with a 5-7 record and 4.26 ERA, with his best outings coming late in the season against Texas A&M, South Carolina in the super regional and Florida in the College World Series.

One problem with Campbell, though, was that he averaged less than four innings per start and struggled to pitch beyond the fifth inning, something that must change if he’s going to evolve into the ace Arkansas needs him to be.

Instead of playing summer ball, Campbell stayed in Fayetteville to work out and improve his stamina, so that he can go deeper into games in 2019.

“(He’s) getting ready for fall ball where he can get out and refine some things and be more consistent because his stuff is there,” Van Horn said. “When he’s on, he’s as good as anybody we’ve had.”

He had a chance to begin his professional career because he was a redshirt sophomore, but he slipped to the 24th round and opted to return to school. Being another year removed from his injury should also help him be a better pitcher next season.

“Hopefully he’ll take that step forward now that he’s a year and a half out from the injury,” Van Horn said. “It’s almost like, to us, this is his true junior year. This is the year that he should elevate his game.”

Another guy Van Horn mentioned as a possibility to start games is Kopps, who had Tommy John surgery in the fall. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, he posted a 3.31 ERA in 49 innings.

“We had planned on him being a big part of our team in ’18 and to have that injury last fall, it was tough on all of us, especially Kevin,” Van Horn said. “But I think he’s a guy that has a chance to get in the rotation.”

Kopps’ rehab is going well and he’s in “incredible” shape, Van Horn said, so he should be able to pitch some this fall.

A pair of freshmen on last season’s team, Ramage and Bolden, could also make a run at a starting role next year. Both guys started multiple games in 2018, as well as came out of the bullpen. They had ERAs of 4.00 and 4.40, respectively, and showed flashes of potential. If they don’t start, they’ll likely factor into the bullpen as long relievers.

There will naturally be talks about moving closer Matt Cronin out of the bullpen and into a starting role, as well. He broke the single-season saves record with 14 and opponents hit just .154 against him.

However, Van Horn said he needs to develop a changeup before he can get into that conversation. Even then, Cronin might still stay at the back end of games.

“He could start, but he’s so valuable at the end of the game,” Van Horn said. “But if that’s what we need to do, that’s what we’ll do.”

None of the incoming freshmen are listed in this section because it is impossible to predict which ones – if any – could develop into starters immediately.

“It’s just a matter of mentally if they can handle it at this level,” Van Horn said. “A lot of times the pitching thing is kind of between your ears. We’ll find out who can handle it.”

Bullpen

Notable Losses: RHP Jake Reindl (draft), RHP Barrett Loseke (draft), LHP Evan Lee (draft), RHP Bryce Bonnin (transfer), RHP Jackson Rutledge (transfer), LHP Weston Rogers (retired), RHP Wade Beasley (HS signee – draft)

Key Returners: LHP Matt Cronin, RHP Zebulon Vermillion, RHP Cody Scroggins, RHP Jacob Kostyshock

Additions: All high school signees – RHP Jacob Burton, LHP Liam Henry, RHP Travis Hester, RHP Tyler Isenberg, RHP Connor McCullough, LHP Caden Monke, RHP Connor Noland, LHP Steven Sanchez, LHP Evan Taylor, RHP Elijah Trest (also OF), LHP Patrick Wicklander (HS signee)

Despite the departure of bullpen aces Reindl and Loseke, Van Horn is confident he’ll have plenty of bullpen arms to close out games.

“If we can pitch innings one through five, we’re going to be pretty good,” Van Horn said. “Because I feel like we’ve got a lot of guys that can get us through the sixth through the ninth.”

Cronin is the obvious star of the group. As mentioned above, Van Horn feels so strongly about him at the back end of games that he would be hesitant to put him in the starting rotation. Had it not been for a bout with mono, he likely would have shattered the saves record instead of breaking it by one and Arkansas might have won the outright SEC West title.

Playing for the Collegiate National Team this summer, he notched one win and one save while allowing only one run in 5 1/3 innings (1.69 ERA). Like Fletcher, Cronin took the rest of the summer off instead of playing in the Cape.

“His stuff, when he’s fresh, is as good as anyone in the country,” Van Horn said.

Kostyshock (6.43 ERA in 14 IP) needs to have a big fall and make a jump to earn a spot out of the bullpen, Van Horn said, and Vermillion has had a “really good summer.”

According to a tweet by D1Baseball.com’s Aaron Fitt, Vermillion consistently threw 93-94 miles per hour and touched 95 out of the pen in the Florida Collegiate League. In 4 1/3 innings, he hasn’t allowed a hit or run while striking out seven of 13 batters faced.

It is hard to tell which pitchers will actually make it to campus, let alone have an impact this season, but the Razorbacks signed 11. Five of them are left-handers.

The biggest name of the group is Noland because he has also signed to play quarterback at Arkansas. Like many fans, Van Horn is waiting to see if the Greenwood, Ark., product redshirts or plays as a true freshman because that will effect how many conflicts there are between the two sports this year.

“Obviously we feel like if he was just playing baseball, he would be one of our top recruits and right in the middle of it,” Van Horn said. “We’ll see how it progresses for him with the football team and what his role is there.”

Another freshman to keep an eye on is Wicklander, a left-hander from California. Playing for nationally ranked Valley Christian, he has a four-pitch mix that got him on the radar for the MLB Draft and helped him throw an 18-strikeout no-hitter in April. However, the Perfect Game top-300 recruit decided to come to school.