FAYETTEVILLE — As Texas A&M leadoff man Hunter Haas sent a fly ball into left field in the eighth inning Thursday, the Razorback faithful at Baum-Walker Stadium braced itself for the Aggies to complete their comeback from down 5-0.

Designated hitter Ryan Targac raced down the third base line, looking to make it 6-5 with two outs in the inning. As he slid head-first, he ran into the glove of catcher Parker Rowland, equipped with the ball, which had just come in on a rope from Hunter Grimes in his first SEC start.

"I don’t think people realize how tough of a play that is," center fielder Jace Bohrofen said, "given that he had to go all the way to his left, and he’s a right-handed thrower having to move his body back and square up to the plate. And putting an absolute dot there, I mean that’s unbelievable."

With a revitalized crowd, Arkansas snapped a five-inning scoring drought in the home half of the eighth, courtesy of Bohrofen’s go-ahead home run. Up 7-5, left-hander Hagen Smith capped off his fourth inning of work with yet another zero, finally notching the Razorbacks’ elusive 12th SEC win.

The victory marked the end of a four-game losing skid, which featured a sweep at Georgia and a midweek loss to Missouri State. It also padded the Hogs’ division advantage over the Aggies to three games, meaning they will finish no worse than third in the West after the seventh week of league play.

"You look at the lineup, there’s a lot of names people don’t recognize too much," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. "They haven’t played a lot. They played good. They played just good enough, but it was a big win for us."

The game began with 18-pitch scoreless first innings from left-handed starters Hunter Hollan and Troy Wansing, but the Razorbacks quickly built a sizable lead.

The home half of the second featured a string of one-out walks to Grimes, first baseman Brady Slavens and catcher Parker Rowland. Shortstop John Bolton successfully flipped the lineup, tapping a single to first base to keep the line moving and establish a 1-0 advantage.

Right fielder Kendall Diggs watched strike three for the second out behind Bolton, bringing Peyton Stovall to the dish. The sophomore took what appeared to be ball four, but home plate umpire Javerro January called strike two instead.

With the count full, Stovall turned on a belt-high slider, launching it off the development center in right field for a grand slam and a 5-0 lead. The homer was his second against an SEC opponent and the first since April 7 against Ole Miss.

"He just got extended on it and popped it up there on the roof," Van Horn said. "Just a really good job staying on the ball left on left."

Hollan worked through a scoreless third, although it did not come without trouble. A leadoff bunt single and a pair of two-out walks almost cost him a few runs when right fielder Brett Minnich hit one to Grimes. A bad read led to an unconventional route, but he made the play to strand all three runners.

The Aggies finally broke through against the Arkansas starter in the fourth, tagging him for three straight hits, the third of which was a three-run bomb to left field. Hollan hung an 0-2 pitch to center fielder Jordan Thompson, and he did not miss it.

Two batters later, Haas went down to swat a 1-2 pitch into the visitors’ bullpen, chopping the margin to 5-4. A lineout to right concluded Hollan’s shortest outing in a Razorback uniform — four innings, 83 pitches, six hits and four runs.

"His velocity was down," Van Horn said. "He wasn’t super sharp. They were on him pretty good. We were dodging bullets there for a little bit, and then they got us with the three-run homer. I really don’t know what to say, just that he’s been better."

Right-hander Dylan Carter took over to start the fifth, making his first appearance in a week. He paid for a leadoff single, which eventually became the tying run on second baseman Austin Bost’s sacrifice fly. That was the only frame the Bentonville native worked, as the Hogs turned to lefty Hagen Smith for the final 12 outs.

That was the only inning Van Horn said he planned to throw his righty, but Carter is dealing with more soreness that first became public last weekend.

"He’s been sore, and he’s sore again, so that’s probably not a good sign," Van Horn said.

A scoreless top of the sixth preceded yet another Arkansas scoring chance. After leaving two runners in both the fourth and the fifth innings, the Hogs failed to cash in on a walk and a double with one out. Designated hitter Ben McLaughlin’s tapper to the mound kept the runners in place, and Grimes watched strike three, brining the stranded runner count to 10 on the night.

"We weren’t having wine and cheese, I can tell you that," Van Horn said. "It wasn’t very fun. It was guys talking to each other about staying positive, the coaches were saying, ‘You’ve gotta stay positive.’ I just kept mentioning now we have a four-inning game, we need to win it. Then we have a three-inning game, out-score them the last three."

Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner led the seventh off with a double and stole third before Smith could record an out. The southpaw hunkered down to punch out one hitter, induce a short flyout and fan another to escape with the score still deadlocked.

"After you get out of it, it’s pretty exhilarating," Smith said.

Aggie pitching issued its 10th and 11th walks of the contest with two away in the bottom of the seventh, but they simply turned into the 11th and 12th runners stranded.

When Texas A&M failed to punish Smith for two walks to start the eighth, Bohrofen took matters into his own hands, belting reliever Will Johnston’s second offering 371 feet for the Hogs’ first lead since the fifth.

"I knew when they brought that lefty in that he was probably going to spin," Bohrofen said. "First pitch was a fastball up. I kind of got outside of my approach, but I stuck with it. I was just going to sit on a slider or something. Luckily he hung one over the plate, and I put a good swing on it."

Smith accumulated his fourth strikeout of the evening as part of a 1-2-3 ninth, earning his sixth win of the season and his team’s first since April 18.

The Razorbacks and Aggies are set to square off again at 6 p.m. Friday in a game that will stream live on SEC Network Plus. Texas A&M right-hander Nathan Dettmer will get the starting nod opposite an Arkansas pitcher to be announced.