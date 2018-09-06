It's a question that has been around since recruiting rankings came into existence around the turn of the century: Do stars really matter?

There are several ways to go about answering that question, but HawgBeat settled on using the two-deep depth charts released by SEC schools for Week 1 of the 2018 season as a guide.

We went back and looked up each player's Rivals rating, which ranges from 4.9 to 6.1, and calculated each depth chart's average rating. That should give us an idea of how talented each team is because those are the players who will presumably play the most.

For the purposes of this study, players who did not have a rating coming out of high school or junior college were considered a 5.0 because most two-star prospects fall in the 5.2-5.4 range. The high school rating was used for players who transferred from another four-year school.

The calculations also include only the top two players at each position listed on the depth chart. If there was an "or" between the top two guys, those were the only two used. If the "or" was between the second and third guys, then all three players were included.

Without further ado, here are the results. Because it is early and it's hard to know how good each team will be, we compared the ranking generated by the average player recruiting rating with computer-generated 130-team rankings - ESPN's FPI and the S&P+.

As you can see, the gap between Alabama and the rest of the SEC is rather large, which is evident on the field as well. Most of the other teams are ranked in the same general area as their average Rivals rating would indicate.

The two most obvious exceptions are Mississippi State - which is doing more with less - and Tennessee - which is doing less with more.