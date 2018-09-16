Chad Morris took over the head coaching job at Arkansas after one of the worst teams in recent Razorback history went 4-8. Now, that same team, minus a first-round NFL draft pick offensive lineman, is facing an even worse record in 2018 after an abysmal 1-2 start in non-conference (and non-P5) play. But Chad Morris and the Hogs are determined to make this season mean something.

“No one in that locker room wants to hear the word rebuild, especially if you’re a senior that has invested time in this program,” Morris said after a week three loss to North Texas. “You do want to hear the fact that you want to continue to get better and try to improve and find ways to improve.”

The Razorbacks notched their first win with a decent, but by no means reassuring, 55-20 win over Eastern Illinois at home. Despite a stable of talented running backs, Arkansas failed to establish any kind of rhythm in their run game, and they vowed to get it fixed for week two.

A road game against a Mountain West Conference opponent seemed like the perfect opportunity to build some confidence and get the offense on the same page, but the Hogs struggled to execute and finish against Colorado State and defensive mistakes in the fourth quarter cost the Razorbacks the win.

It’s fair to say most people around the program and fans of the program were able to keep a positive outlook for game three. North Texas might’ve been bringing the best passing offense in the NCAA to Fayetteville but surely, SEC talent could do better than the likes of Incarnate Word and SMU in the weeks previous. Alas, six interceptions, shoddy defense and inability run the offense made for one of the ugliest contests Hog fans may have ever seen.

The Razorbacks couldn’t play effectively in any three phases of the game. They couldn’t run the ball, couldn’t pass, couldn’t protect the quarterback, couldn’t wrap up on tackles, couldn’t contain the run, couldn’t defend the pass. It was just bad.

You don’t have to be a genius to see that this team needs to be stripped down and built back up again. I said the same thing last week after the Colorado State loss, it’s a three-step process: develop your talent, recruit at a high(er) level, change the team culture. If that’s not the definition of what constitutes a football program rebuild, then I don’t know what does.

Morris and his staff are trying to change the team’s style of play, which they definitely haven’t effectively done. They’re not running what they ran at SMU, and it’s because of the personnel. But there’s nothing they can do about that. The coaches should have enough information to work with after those three games to identify this team’s strengths and they should be able to game plan to expose their opponent’s weaknesses but at this point, it’s not going to be enough to get them wins in the SEC West.

The Razorbacks have a four-game stretch of Auburn, A&M, Alabama and Ole Miss coming up. It’s hard to see how they can compete against any of those teams after the struggles they’ve had the last three weeks, but that doesn’t mean you cancel the season.

“I think when you look at it, you look at it as how this football team has got to improve every day,” Morris said. “Whatever that means to get players on the field that are going to go out on the field and make plays. There’s some guys that are playing exceptionally hard but we’ve got to continue to develop and bring guys along.”

We see the coaching staff giving true freshmen as many opportunities as they can handle. Linebacker Bumper Pool has stepped up for three games now with senior Dre Greenlaw injured. Noah Gatlin started and played every snap against Colorado State. Mike Woods was the leading receiver for the Hogs against UNT. When Cole Kelley couldn’t get the job done, Morris called Connor Noland’s number and gave him a shot, and we’ll undoubtedly see him again.

The staff knows it’s a rebuild, even if they can’t say it. To keep the team together, to keep the team motivated, you can’t say you give up on this season and you’re just waiting for reinforcements to arrive. You focus on small wins, and you get a little better every single day.

When Morris finally led SMU to a bowl game after two seasons that felt like an eternity, it was incredible to see how far the team had come from the 1-11 mess that he had inherited. And he didn't do it with a gigantic wave of brand new faces in the two-deep either, he convinced the existing players to buy in and developed them. While some of the big playmakers in 2017 were Morris recruits, the majority of the team leaders were part of the team that went 1-11.

The Hogs are facing a two-win season for the first time since 1952 but it could be the beginning of an epic turnaround. Whether it becomes that or another forgettable season is up to the players who put on the uniform on Saturdays and the coaches leading them this season—so don’t call it a rebuild, call it the turning point, and we'll see what happens.