The majority of Arkansas fans and media will agree sophomore Cole Kelley is the favorite to win the Hogs’ starting quarterback competition. It wouldn’t be a total shock, though, if he’s bested by junior Ty Storey. There’s also some hope among a faction of the fan base one of the true freshmen – Connor Noland or John Stephen Jones – will quickly grasp the offense and take over.

Then there’s redshirt freshman Daulton Hyatt, who will have his chance to win the job despite not often being at the forefront of discussion. That’s something even coach Chad Morris has noticed, leading him to challenge Hyatt as preseason practices began last week. Hyatt has responded well so far, receiving as much praise from his coach as any other quarterback in the race.

“The young man that really kind of shot of the blocks is Daulton Hyatt. He did some really good things,” Morris said. “No one is talking about this guy. As I shared with him, I said, ‘No one is talking about you, man. What are you going to do? Are you just going to sit back and give it up here, or are you going to go compete?’ He's done a really good job these last couple days.”

Hyatt, from Arab, Ala., arrived at Arkansas in January of 2017 with gaining weight at the top of his priority list. He’s added around 20 pounds since, and is now listed at 6-foot-4, 196 pounds.

He’s seemingly lost no speed as a result of the added bulk, which is a major reason he shouldn’t be counted out in the race to start. Hyatt was the best runner among quarterbacks on the roster last spring. Though Noland and Jones may be challenging that now, Hyatt has the advantage of a year on campus and going through a spring with the new coaching staff.

It’s not mandatory the Hogs have a true dual-threat quarterback running their offense. But, if you read between the lines a bit, it’s pretty obvious a running threat taking snaps is ideal to this coaching staff. Because Hyatt fits that skill set, he'll receive every opportunity to prove he’s ready over the next couple weeks. At that time, the coaching staff will either name a starter or at least narrow the focus to a couple top options. The key for Hyatt is continuing to be the player he’s been through two practices.

“We want the same guy every day,” Morris said. “We don't want a guy that's up here one day and down here the next. Up 10 or down 10, I want to see the same guy that's going to keep everything under control and will his team to win. That's our challenge to these guys.“