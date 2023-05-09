DraftKings Sportsbook has released the odds on win totals for college football teams ahead of the 2023 season.

The sportsbook put Arkansas’ win total at seven wins on the season, with +100 odds for over and -120 for under seven wins.

Arkansas’ schedule starts out somewhat light in 2023, with a matchup at War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina to start the season before two games in Fayetteville against Kent State and BYU.

The schedule gets tough after that, as the Hogs travel to LSU in Week 3, the earliest matchup for the Battle for the Golden Boot in its history.

That game will be the first of four matchups away from Razorback Stadium, with the Southwest Classic against Texas A&M being played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, then road trips to Ole Miss and Alabama before finally coming home to play Mississippi State on Oct. 21.



After Mississippi State, Arkansas will go back on the road for a game in Gainesville against the Florida Gators before finishing the final three games against Auburn, Florida International and Missouri at home.

Last season, Arkansas finished with an underwhelming 7-6 record with a triple-overtime win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

Here are all of the SEC schools’ over/under for wins in the 2023 season: