News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-09 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

DraftKings releases Arkansas football win total, odds for 2023 season

Arkansas' win total for next season is set at 7.5 games, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Arkansas' win total for next season is set at 7.5 games, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. (Nelson Chenault - USA Today)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

DraftKings Sportsbook has released the odds on win totals for college football teams ahead of the 2023 season.

The sportsbook put Arkansas’ win total at seven wins on the season, with +100 odds for over and -120 for under seven wins.

Arkansas’ schedule starts out somewhat light in 2023, with a matchup at War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina to start the season before two games in Fayetteville against Kent State and BYU.

The schedule gets tough after that, as the Hogs travel to LSU in Week 3, the earliest matchup for the Battle for the Golden Boot in its history.

That game will be the first of four matchups away from Razorback Stadium, with the Southwest Classic against Texas A&M being played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, then road trips to Ole Miss and Alabama before finally coming home to play Mississippi State on Oct. 21.

After Mississippi State, Arkansas will go back on the road for a game in Gainesville against the Florida Gators before finishing the final three games against Auburn, Florida International and Missouri at home.

Last season, Arkansas finished with an underwhelming 7-6 record with a triple-overtime win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

Here are all of the SEC schools’ over/under for wins in the 2023 season:

Alabama: 10 wins, +120 over/-140 under

Arkansas: 7 wins, +100 over/-120 under

Auburn: 6 wins, -135 over/+115 under

Florida: 5 wins, +100 over/-120 under

Georgia: 11 wins, +130 over/-150 under

Kentucky: 6 wins, -115 over/-105 under

LSU: 9 wins, +110 over/-130 under

Mississippi State: 6 wins, +125 over/-145 under

Missouri: 6 wins, +110 over/-140 under

Ole Miss: 7 wins, +105 over/-125 under

South Carolina: 6 wins, -105 over/-115 under

Tennessee: 9 wins, +130 over/-150 under

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}