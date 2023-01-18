After a season largely defined by struggles in the secondary, one of the most critical players has decided to stick around for another year at Arkansas.

Dwight McGlothern took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce his intention to return for his senior season. 2023 will mark the cornerback's second year on the Hill, following the decision to transfer from LSU after his sophomore campaign.

"I am thankful for Arkansas coaching staff, fans, and my teammates for accepting me into this program,” McGlothern said. “With that being said, after talks with my family, I have decided to return to the University of Arkansas for one more year!”