Arkansas’ quarterback battle finally got some clarity Monday, but its Week 1 opponent has yet to name a starter and likely won’t ahead of Saturday’s game.

While Chad Morris has announced Cole Kelley as the Razorbacks’ starter, Eastern Illinois head coach Kim Dameron said he has “a pretty good idea” who would get the first snaps between Harry Woodbery or Johnathan Brantley, but he doesn’t want to tip his hand.

“I have not made an announcement; I don’t really see any reason to,” Dameron said on Tuesday’s weekly OVC teleconference. “To me, it really doesn’t matter who starts.

“What matters is who finishes and who plays the best and who doesn’t turn the ball over and makes great decisions. They’re going to play, so I’m not really concerned that much about who starts.”

It sounds like the Panthers will have a plan similar to Arkansas, which intends to get Kelley, Ty Storey and potentially some of its freshmen action in the game.

However, both of Eastern Illinois’ quarterbacks are new to the program. Woodbery is a JUCO transfer from Navarro J.C. in Texas and Brantley began his career at Tulane.

Dameron said both players had a good final scrimmage last Saturday, protecting the football and getting it in the end zone – something the Panthers failed to do last year, when they averaged only 17.6 points per game.

Woodbery is more of a true passer and followed his junior college offensive coordinator, Scott Parr, to Eastern Illinois, so he has experience in the up-tempo, “Air Raid” system. He threw for 2,131 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games last season.

Brantley is a familiar face for Morris, as the two squared off the last two seasons at their former schools. He played sparingly, though, attempting no passes and rushing three times for minus-2 yards in those games.

The former two-star dual-threat quarterback recruit completed 18 of 38 passes for 152 yards and one interception and 80 times for another 395 yards and three touchdowns during his two years with the Green Wave.

“Brantley may be one of the fastest kids on our team,” Dameron said. “He’s a heck of an athlete.”

The odd man out in the quarterback room is redshirt sophomore Scotty Gilkey Jr., who started five games last season. A Tulsa native, he camped at Arkansas and turned down a ULM offer to play for the Panthers.

He struggled – completing only 44.9 percent of his passes for 606 yards and throwing more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (3) – but had some good moments and showed an ability as a runner, with 274 yards and six scores on the ground.

Arkansas Connections

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Dameron, who played wide receiver and defensive back Arkansas from 1979-82 and was a graduate assistant in 1983.

He has returned to his alma mater five times before, losing twice as the defensive coordinator at ULM in 2005 and 2006 and posting a 2-1 record as the safeties coach at Ole Miss from 2008-10.

“I’ve talked to our kids a lot just about the atmosphere and some of the best fans in America and one of the greatest game day atmospheres in America and playing in front of a hostile crowd and all that,” Dameron said. “We’re excited about the opportunity, though, and can’t wait to get there.”

The Panthers’ head coach isn’t the only one with connections to the Natural State. They have seven players from Arkansas, including three – defensive back Corneliuss Page, safety Iziah Gulley and tight end Jonathan McCoy – who played at Camden Fairview High School.

The others are defensive back Jordan Jackson from Blytheville, safety Darius Waddell from Sylvan Hills in Sherwood, defensive lineman Zavion Moore from North Little Rock and safety Marcus Bornslater from Crossett.

Gulley is listed as a starter on the depth chart, while Page and Waddell are listed as backups.

There are two assistant coaches from Arkansas, as well. Safeties coach Keith Scott is from Pine Bluff and outside receivers coach Tony Turner is from Conway.

Film Study

The Razorbacks had to get creative to get film on Woodbery, watching video of his time at Navarro J.C., and Eastern Illinois had to do something similar because of Arkansas’ new staff.

Dameron said he and his staff have watched film of Morris’ offense at SMU and Chavis’ defense at Texas A&M to prepare for Saturday’s game, in addition to a few Arkansas games to get an idea of personnel. He was also happy that the SEC Network televised the spring game, so they have “plenty of material” to study despite the system change on both sides of the ball.

QUOTABLE: “I’ll be honest with you, even if we hit their quarterback (Kelley), I’m not sure we can get him on the ground. I don’t know if I’ve ever played a quarterback that big before. Well, I guess I did when I was at Ole Miss. Cam Newton was a pretty big kid.” – Dameron, on Arkansas’ new style of offense leading to fewer sacks this season