The Razorbacks are bringing another running back to the Hill at the end of the summer as their recruiting efforts continue with nine prospects committed in the 2019 class. El Paso running back Deion Hankins is a 3-star athlete and he's ranked as the no. 36 running back in the nation.

"My recruitment has been good," Hankins said. "I texted Coach Traylor to catch up, I know he's been on vacation. They invited me up for the BBQ and I want to come because I've heard so much about Arkansas and they're definitely one of my top choices. Coach Traylor and I have also been talking about official visit dates this Fall."

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound back says he's heard a lot about Arkansas but really wants to see things for himself and solidify his relationship with running back's coach Jeff Traylor who he already imagines as a great future coach.

"I've heard a lot of great things about Arkansas like the community, the people around it, all of it, so I'm really anxious to check it out," Hankins said. "They do a good job of putting out video so I've seen what the locker room and facilities look like and it looks really nice. Plus, my grandfather lives in Little Rock.

"Whenever I talk to Coach Traylor it's just very laid back and we have a real full-on conversation. I can already tell that he's like a father figure to his players and that's how a lot of my coaches have been as I've grown up."

The 2019 prospect holds eight offers, from Arkansas, SMU, Texas Tech, UTEP, OSU, San Diego State, Utah and, his most recent, Air Force.