Since a monumental win over the Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 29, guard El Ellis has failed to play over 12 minutes in a game. That changed on Tuesday, as he played 31:22 minutes of game action in Arkansas' (10-7, 1-3 SEC) 78-77 win over Texas A&M (10-7, 1-3 SEC) inside Bud Walton Arena.

Ellis logged 15 points, six assists and two rebounds while shooting 3-11 from the field, 1-3 from beyond the arch and 8-8 from the charity stripe.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has toyed with the starting lineup all season and said he wanted more of a veteran presence to match up against the Aggies.

"I felt like he’s a veteran, and we were playing a veteran team," Musselman said. "It seems like a couple of those guys have been there since I first got here. I don’t know if they have or not. A lot of fifth-year guys.

"A lot of guys that have played there for three, four years. A lot of guys that have played in this building. Felt from an experience standpoint, that was why we started the group."

A transfer from Louisville, Ellis is used to being the main conduit of his team. His role has adjusted in a major way during his stay in Fayetteville, and he was excited to perform for the Hogs in a must-have win.

"It felt really good to be out there," Ellis said. "You just always got to be ready when your number is called. Tonight my number was called. I just went out there and played confident."

"It was tough, you know, to be in that position because I have never been in that position in my career in junior college or when I was at Louisville," Ellis said. "But I just knew I had to stay ready, stay in the gym. I’ve got some really good teammates that kept my head up. A really good coaching staff, as well. I just knew I was going to get my opportunity sooner or later, and i just had to capitalize on it."

Up next, Arkansas will stay in Bud Walton Arena for a matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network. Musselman believes this victory will help build confidence for his team going forward.

"Yeah, I think confidence-wise we needed it for sure," Musselman said. "It’s one game, it’s over. Up there is South Carolina’s depth chart right now. I can’t wait to get home and start digging into South Carolina.

"They’ve had an incredible season so far. I think even myself, you win a game it puts some extra juice in you, you know. It’s on to South Carolina and we’ll see what happens on Saturday."