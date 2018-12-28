FAYETTEVILLE — Finding itself in another dogfight with a mid-major program at Bud Walton Arena, Arkansas got a spark from one of its freshmen.

Keyshawn Embery-Simpson matched his career high with 14 points, scoring all of them in the second half of the Razorbacks’ 76-65 win over Austin Peay. The victory sends them into SEC play with a 9-3 record and two-game winning streak.

Most of the points for the IMG Academy product - 12 to be exact - came during a critical 20-5 run when Arkansas turned a four-point deficit into an 11-point lead. It started midway through the second half and helped the Razorbacks pull away down the stretch.

“His number was called and he came in and he gave us that spark off the bench - scoring, defense, all of that,” fellow freshman Reggie Chaney said. “He was all over the place. He was a big help (for us to) get that one.”

It was a layup by Embery-Simpson that tied the game at 52-52 with 9:10 remaining and a three-pointer about five minutes later that capped the run and gave Arkansas its largest lead of the game.

In between, he made a couple more layups and knocked down another three. Playing only nine minutes in the second half, Embery-Simpson was 5 of 6 from the floor and added a couple of free throws late to match his scoring total against Colorado State.

He credited the spurt to his aggressiveness in driving to the basket.

“We take a lot of shots on the perimeter and coach wanted us to attack more, so that’s what I was trying to do, just come in and be aggressive,” Embery-Simpson said. “You attack the rim, the rim gets bigger every time…so easy shots.”

Embery-Simpson was one of four Razorbacks in double figures Friday night, with star big man Daniel Gafford leading the way with 16 points. He also had 10 rebounds, giving him his sixth double-double of the season after having only three all of last season, as well as four blocked shots and three steals.

While that kind of production has become somewhat expected of Gafford, Arkansas did see freshman Isaiah Joe bounce back with a solid performance. After shooting just 4 of 17 from beyond the arc over the last two games, the Fort Smith native made his first three attempts and finished 4 of 7 in a 15-point effort while also adding five steals.

“We gave him too many open looks,” Austin Peay head coach Matt Figger said. “If he makes shots, they’re going to be right in the hunt of competing for an upper-tier berth. … Freshmen go through some lulls, but good kids, they get in the gym and work hard and they’re going to make shots.”

Chaney came off the bench and was the only other Arkansas player in double figures with 12 points. He had started against Texas State, but Adrio Bailey was back in the lineup against the Governors and head coach Mike Anderson was pleased with his production despite foul trouble limiting him to only eight minutes.

Arkansas’ oldest player, he broke out of a recent slump in the second half. The junior from Louisiana was 1 of 16 from the floor over the last four games and missed his only shot in the first half, but made a couple of dunks and knocked down a free throw to give him five points in a 59-second span right out of the gate after halftime.

“Adrio’s presence out there on the floor was very evident,” Anderson said. “Defensive he was really getting after it and then I thought in the second half he came in and gave us some more energy.”

The second half also saw Jalen Harris knock down his third three-pointer of the year and it was a dagger, as it gave the Razorbacks a nine-point lead with less than two minutes remaining. Anderson said it was a “rhythm shot” and more indicative of the way he shoots in practice than his 3-for-27 (11.1 percent) showing beyond the arc this season.

Rebounding continued to be an issue for Arkansas, with Austin Peay winning that category 42-34. It’s an area Anderson said needs to continue to be addressed, as it led to a 14-7 second-chance points advantage for the Governors.

Over the last three games, the Razorbacks have been out-rebounded by 28 and outscored on second chance points 50-12.

“We make teams take difficult shots, but we’ve got to come up with those rebounds,” Anderson said. “They took a lot of long threes and it seems like they out-hustled us getting to the ball, so that second, third, fourth and fifth effort, we’ve got to get better at that in a hurry.”

The good news is that Arkansas will get a full week to work on that and other things before opening SEC play at Texas A&M on Jan. 5. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. and it’ll be televised on the SEC Network.

