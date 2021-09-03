FAYETTEVILLE — There’s no other way to put it: Last season was weird.

In addition to games being postponed and canceled because of the pandemic, college football lost a lot of its pageantry. Attendance was limited, tailgating was banned and people outside of the program - like cheerleaders and the band - weren’t allowed on the field.

At Arkansas, that meant the team wasn’t able run onto the field through the ‘A’ before games during head coach Sam Pittman’s first season at the helm.

Now entering Year 2, the Oklahoma native who grew up cheering for the Razorbacks will finally get to participate in that tradition and said earlier this week that it’ll be a “thrill.”

“If I can get through that ‘A’ ahead of everybody, it’ll be a win right there,” Pittman said with a smile. “We did little mock going through there and I thought it was quite a little ways from where I start to where I finish.”

Pittman joked that he’s challenging himself to be faster than he was in last weekend’s mock game, but his main goal is not to get run over by his players. His plan is to stick close to the band while avoiding getting hit by the trombones.

Here are a few other notes and tidbits ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Rice, which kicks off at 1 p.m. CT and will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus and ESPN-Plus…

Hogs Favored in Vegas

After 12 straight games as an underdog, Arkansas will finally take the field as a betting favorite Saturday. As of Friday afternoon, Rice is a 19.5-point underdog against the Razorbacks, according to VegasInsider.com.

Arkansas was briefly the betting favorite against Ole Miss last season, but closed as a 1-point underdog to make the current 12-game streak possible.

Pittman said the team is aware that it is expected to win Saturday, but it doesn’t sound like that will alter the way the Razorbacks attack the game.

"We appreciate the thought, but it doesn't change our approach in any way,” Myron Cunningham said. “We're just going to go out there and play hard and play like Razorbacks."