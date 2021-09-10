FAYETTEVILLE — It has been a while since Arkansas had a crowd like the one expected in Saturday’s game.

The Razorbacks have already announced their showdown with No. 15 Texas as a sellout, with standing room only tickets available for the 6 p.m. CT kickoff inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Capacity was reduced last season because of the pandemic and the two-year disaster that was Chad Morris led to historic lows in attendance before that. The last time Arkansas had a sellout was 2017, when No. 23 TCU came to Fayetteville.

“I’m anticipating some home field advantage, which would be something that I haven’t experienced in a while,” linebacker Hayden Henry said. “I would love to have a serious home field advantage and get some loud fans in there that want to actually help us out and be extremely loud.

“When you’re out there on third down and there’s 75,000 people screaming, it’s really hard for an offense to convert and make plays. So I’m really excited to play in front of a huge crowd like that. I hope we can use it to our advantage.”

It’s also worth noting that the TCU game in 2017 was before the stadium’s most recent expansion. Capacity was just 72,000 then, but 4,000 seats were added with the north end zone renovation.

That means Arkansas is expecting a crowd of at least 76,000 this weekend - a number it has hit just three times in school history. The most recent of those crowds is also the all-time attendance record, as 76,808 witnessed the Razorbacks lose to Alabama in 2010.

Here are a few other notes and tidbits ahead of Saturday’s game…

Primetime on ESPN

Not only will the Razorbacks be playing in front of a large crowd, but there will also be a massive audience watching on television because the game was selected as ESPN’s primetime game this weekend.

It’s the first time in five years Arkansas has hosted a game picked up by the main ESPN channel in the primetime slot. It’s also been that long since it won such a game.

The Razorbacks lost at Florida last year, at LSU and Alabama in 2019, at Alabama in 2019 and a home game against LSU in 2016 since knocking off Ole Miss in Fayetteville in that ESPN time slot that same year.