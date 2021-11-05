Emptying the Notepad: Tidbits, stats ahead of Arkansas-Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE — It was sped up by an injury, but there is a youth movement underway in Arkansas’ secondary.

With star safety Jalen Catalon out for the season, sophomore Myles Slusher made his first start of 2021 against Auburn, while true freshman Jayden Johnson and redshirt sophomore Malik Chavis made the first starts of their career against UAPB.

Slusher’s move into a starting role was necessitated by injury, but Johnson and Chavis supplanted veteran nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. and safety Simeon Blair, respectively. Despite being replaced, though, the older players are still in the mix and expected to play against Mississippi State’s air raid attack Saturday.

“When you get replaced, you have two options: You can go either beat the guy back out or mope and pout and guarantee you're not going to beat him out,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “They've had great attitudes.”

A three-star recruit from Georgia, Johnson (6-2, 220) is a much larger specimen at nickel than Brooks (5-11, 185), who is a three-year starter at the position since arriving as a four-star recruit from New Orleans.

Even though they’ve been battling at the spot all year, safety Joe Foucha said he’s seen Brooks take Johnson under his wing and that hasn’t changed.

“It helped Jayden out a lot with his confidence and Greg is one of those guys who brings him along every day at practice,” Foucha said. “They basically play the same position, so he gets a lot of knowledge from Greg Brooks. We’re all one room. We don’t let that affect us. We all grow from those situations and move on.”

Here are a few other tidbits ahead of Saturday’s 3 p.m. CT kickoff against the Bulldogs…

Overcoming Injuries

Prior to his start against Auburn, Slusher had played only 27 total defensive snaps through six games. The lack of playing time was due to injuries, which have plagued his short time in Fayetteville so far.

As a true freshman last year, Slusher appeared in six games and even started two while playing 199 snaps, but those numbers would have been higher had it not been for injuries.

A former four-star recruit who was committed to Oregon at one point, Slusher kept a positive attitude throughout the adversity and is now finally healthy.

“I can’t just get down on myself, I have to get past it,” Slusher said. “I’ve always seemed to look past it and get through it by mentally being focused with football. So if I’m not there physically on the football field, I can mentally be there with my teammates.”