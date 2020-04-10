One of Eric Musselman’s go-to jokes before his first season at Arkansas was that he woke up in the middle of the night worrying about how his team would get rebounds.

He always said it with a smile on his face and in a light-hearted way, but there was probably a lot of truth to the statement. With Daniel Gafford gone to the NBA and 7-foot-3 Cal transfer Connor Vanover waiting on an NCAA waiver, Musselman knew the Razorbacks would be small.

Sure enough, Vanover’s waiver was denied and they started a 6-foot-6 “big man” in Adrio Bailey most of the year, with a pair of 6-foot-8 forwards - Reggie Chaney and Ethan Henderson - also getting a lot of minutes and combining for 13 starts. Graduate transfer Jeantal Cylla, at 6-foot-7, was mostly a bust who played just 7.3 minutes per game.

As a team, Arkansas’ nine eligible scholarship players were an average of 6 feet, 5 inches. The result was Arkansas having the 10th-worst average rebounding margin out of 353 Division I teams at minus-6.8. Vanderbilt was the closest SEC team and it was just minus-3.7.

In Year 2, Musselman won’t have that problem - or at least he won’t be able to blame a lack of size.