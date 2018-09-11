When the Colorado State Rams mounted a fourth quarter comeback, they weren't just icing the Razorbacks' chance at a 2-0 start to the season, they also heavily lowered their chances at reaching 6-6 and a bowl game in 2018.

Now 1-1 in non-conference play, with a North Texas team that's been methodically dismantling opposing defenses gearing up to storm the SEC castle in NWA, first-year head coach Chad Morris is focusing on the growth his new team can make, not the record at the end of the season.

"This is a long season left," Morris said. "The great thing about this, we have 10 more opportunities ahead of us. It’s not going to be anything that’s going to be some big revelation. It’s going to be a focus of daily little decisions that are made over the course of time. That’s how we’re going to get this right."

While the Colorado State loss was nothing short of a colossal disappointment, this season was never going to be the Hogs' Cinderella Story. When Morris took over, fan surveys indicated that many thought the team could go 6-6, if not 7-5, this season. It was very unrealistic then and now, barring a miracle, it's out of the question.

Without chasing a bowl, there are still three things that this team and staff can do that will ensure brighter seasons in years to come: develop depth, change the team mentality and recruit at a high level.

The Hogs returned 10 starters on offense and seven starters on defense, but from a team that went 4-8 last season, from a team that ran a completely different style of offense (and defense). And injuries haven't helped either. Leading into the UNT game, the staff is still waiting for the return of five banged up Hogs who are critical for depth, not to mention the return of a starting veteran in the secondary Kevin Richardson.

Eight of those 17 starters are seniors, McTelvin Agim and De'Jon Harris could leave early and, with good seasons, maybe Ryan Pulley and Devwah Whaley too. Losing those guys will without a doubt drain the team so, for the rest of the season the coaches need to focus on bringing their second and third string guys along.

"We have to get that depth right," Morris said. "We have to keep bringing those guys along and we will. It’s some technique issues and we’ll continue to correct the techniques."

The more games the Hogs play the better they will get, regardless of the record, regardless of the scoreboard. The staff has already played several true freshmen through two games including Noah Gatlin who started on Satuday at left tackle, Bumper Pool who started at linebacker, future-stud Joe Foucha, Myles Mason, Mike Woods and more.

"It excites me to know that we have a lot of young guys playing and playing at a high level," Offensive Coordinator Joe Craddock said. "It’s only going to make us better as we move forward."

Like a bad flashback to 2017, the fourth quarter collapse reminded Hog Nation that the Razorbacks are prone to bad finishes. Of Arkansas's last 35 losses, 40 percent of them (14) were lost with a lead at halftime.

It might be deep in the fourth quarter against Alabama or maybe in late November against Missouri, but at some point this season you're going to see the Razorbacks break the cycle of disappointing finishes and while they might not win against those guys, you'll see them really fight.

"We put a big emphasis on that and that’s something that we’ve got to get better at," Craddock said. "That’s part of our culture that we have to keep establishing and our guys have to keep working to learn how to finish."

Morris is no stranger to changing a team's mentality, several times in his three-year tenure at SMU, Morris led the forever-underdog Mustangs into dog fights with ranked opponents that never would've happened when he took over in 2015. In his second year, the Mustangs had a dominant win over then-no. 11 ranked Houston, they nearly toppled no. 19 ranked South Florida that same year and in 2017, the Mustangs almost defeated undefeated UCF.

"We train for moments like this, and at some point we’ve got to break this cycle," Morris said. "There’s going to be a moment that we’re going to break it. Our guys continue to play with great effort and they played with great energy. This continues to show up over and over. And it will pay off in due time without a doubt."

The final piece of the equation that will bring the Razorbacks prosperity in the record books in the seasons to come is recruiting and the staff is already doing that at a historic level. The Hogs' 2019 class is currently ranked no. 17 in the nation, the second highest they've been in the history of the Rivals era.

At least half of the 2019 class will be physically ready to make immediate impacts on the Hill and the earlier they get on the field the better.

None of these changes can fix the program overnight, but over time you will see improvement. Chad Morris has made every program he's touched better, and it's only a matter of time until Arkansas is battling it out with the best of the SEC West.