The recruiting journey of former Clemson quarterback and graduate transfer Kelly Bryant continues to take new twists and turns but appears to be getting closer to a conclusion.

A source close to Bryant confirmed that Bryant will use his fifth and final visit to Miami when the Hurricanes host Pittsburgh on Nov. 24 to close out the regular season. The Hurricanes recently became involved in the Bryant sweepstakes, entering after poor quarterback play submarined their 2018 season.

The visit to Coral Gables will be one of three visits remaining on the schedule for Bryant, who will be at Mississippi State this weekend for an official visit and take a mid-week unofficial visit to Auburn the week of Nov. 19.

Bryant initially planned on announcing a decision on his future destination by the end of November, but has also pushed back that timeline, with a plan to make his announcement on Dec. 4.

"I'm still trying to talk to more schools and make sure I get this right," Bryant told Rivals.com earlier this month. "I need to make sure I establish the right type of relationship and make the right choice.

The former four-star recruit has already taken official visits to Arkansas, Missouri and North Carolina, as well as a previous unofficial visit to Auburn.

Bryant is hoping to find a school where he can play next year and have a chance to win, while working to earn a shot at the NFL. As a graduate student, Bryant is free to transfer to the school of his choice and will be eligible to play next season. His plan is to enroll in January to be at his new school for the start of the spring semester.

Last season at Clemson, Bryant started every game for the Tigers as they clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season. He finished the year with 2,802 yards passing, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes. He also ran for 665 yards and 11 scores. He started the first four games of this season for the Tigers before being replaced by five-star true freshman Trevor Lawrence.