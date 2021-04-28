HawgBeat - Examining SEC QB battles after spring football

Examining SEC QB battles after spring football
After the departures of prominent future NFL draft picks like Mac Jones, Kyle Trask, Kellen Mond and Feleipe Franks, several programs just conducted part one of their QB battle. Get caught up on the battles unfolding across the SEC after spring football:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Current Favorite: Bryce Young
Backups: Paul Tyson, Jalen Milroe
Rivals' 2020 No. 1 QB Bryce Young cemented his starting spot during the Tide's spring scrimmage, earning MVP honors while completing 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown without an interception. The question here might be whether or not Jalen Milroe can jump Paul Tyson for the No. 2 spot in the fall. While the freshman had a solid spring, Tyson’s experience should see him keep the backup role.
Arkansas Razorbacks
Current Favorite: KJ Jefferson
Backups: Malik Hornsby, John Stephen Jones
Coming into the spring as the only Hog QB who'd played a full SEC game, former Rivals250 dual threat KJ Jefferson took the reins and never relinquished them. Jefferson finished with 6 of 11 with 153 passing yards and added 16 yards on the ground, including a 27-yard run. Before coming out of the game after one series in the second half, he led the first-team offense on a pair of touchdown drives and two field goal drives. Backup Malik Hornsby will likely play a bit but it will be tough for him to usurp Jefferson in the fall.
Auburn Tigers
Current Favorite: Bo Nix
Backups: Grant Loy, Dematrius Davis
Auburn replaced the coaching staff in the offseason but nothing's changed with their starting QB Bo Nix. Nix was praised for his decision making in the spring game, completing 12 of 20 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown during Auburn’s annual A-Day spring game, adding another 29 yards on five carries
Florida Gators
