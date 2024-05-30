Check out what the head coaches and players from Louisiana Tech, Kansas State and Southeast Missouri State had to say Thursday ahead of the start of the Fayetteville Regional on Friday.

Arkansas is the No. 5 national seed and the host of the regional. The Razorbacks will face head coach Andy Sawyers and the SEMO Redhawks in the first game on Friday at 2 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Head coach Lane Burroughs and the Conference USA regular season champion Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will take on head coach Pete Hughes and the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. CT on Friday night. The game will be also be streamed on ESPN+.



Click here for the press conference with Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, .