FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas isn’t making any changes to its weekend rotation ahead of the Fayetteville Regional.

Head coach Dave Van Horn announced Wednesday that right-hander Blaine Knight will start Friday afternoon’s game against Oral Roberts, ending speculation that the Razorbacks might start left-hander Kacey Murphy and hold their ace until Saturday.

The decision is the result of respect for the Golden Eagles, which are making their fourth straight NCAA appearances as the regular-season and conference tournament champion in the Summit League.

“Oral Roberts is a great team, very well coached and they have a lot of players back from last year. They know how to win,” Van Horn said after practice Thursday. “We were thinking Blaine all along unless something changed… When he felt good to go, it was a done deal.”

Knight was a second-team All-SEC selection and also earned All-America honors from Baseball America (second team) and Collegiate Baseball (third team) this season. He posted a 10-0 record with a 2.78 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings.

The stakes are higher with it being the postseason, but Knight said he isn’t treating Friday’s start any differently.

“I’m excited about it, but it’s not any bigger than any other game of the year,” Knight said. “Yeah, it’s a regional, but it’s still another game. You’ve got to win one game at a time and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Van Horn did not want to discuss his pitching plan for the rest of the weekend out of fear of looking past Oral Roberts, but Murphy (7-4, 3.15 ERA) will likely start Saturday’s game and right-hander Isaiah Campbell (4-6, 4.01 ERA) will presumably pitch Sunday if the Razorbacks aren’t eliminated in the first two games.

Biggers Update

The Razorbacks’ lineup received a boost in Hoover when shortstop Jax Biggers returned to action after missing nearly seven full games with a broken left index finger.

In two games at the SEC Tournament, the junior from Texas went 3 for 6 with one walk and one run scored despite having his finger numbed up and heavily wrapped.

“It’s definitely not like before, but he swung the bat well in the tournament,” Van Horn said. “He got a few hits, took a couple of walks and fielded everything that came his way, so I would have to say he’s doing about as good as he can for having a broken left index finger.”

Biggers said not being able to use his left index finger doesn’t really affect him in either area of the game because it is his glove hand in the field and his top hand as a left-handed hitter at the plate, so it isn’t as vital as some of his other fingers.

Although it will be numbed up again Friday, Biggers practiced Thursday without the medication and said he can notice improvement.

“You build up pain tolerance with each day, each practice,” Biggers said. “Today there was still pain, but it was much easier to go through practice.”

The injury happened in the first inning of the series-opener against Texas A&M on May 11. Here is how Biggers described what happened:

“I squared around to bunt and the ball came in on my index finger and just crushed it. It went numb right away. It was just completely numb. I thought I got jammed, and then I realized it was my finger only that was numb. I sought (athletic trainer) Corey (Wood) out and it was kind of stiff. Then after I took my glove off, I saw it was kind of deformed and saw blood was coming out, and mentally I went weak. It kind of made me go physically weak, too.”

Jack Kenley filled in while Biggers was out and made several key defensive plays in the sweep over the Aggies. Although he was just 3 for 18 at the plate, Kenley did walk six times and was hit by a pitch, giving him an on-base percentage of .400, and laid down a couple of sacrifice bunts.

Here are a few other tidbits ahead of the Fayetteville Regional…

***

This is the second straight year Arkansas is hosting a regional at Baum Stadium. Last season, the Razorbacks were eliminated by Missouri State. That hasn’t been brought up this spring, but it was discussing during fall practice and used as motivation.

“Whenever you get beat on your own field and feel like you didn't play your best baseball, it hurts,” Van Horn said. “If you play good and you get beat, you can live with it, but I don't think we played real well last year.”

On paper, the Razorbacks are even better than they were last year, as evidenced by their No. 5 overall seed. Van Horn said they would also focus on the task at hand better than last season, when they were caught looking ahead to a super regional against TCU.

“This team is a little more talented than last year's team and they've proven that out on the field,” Van Horn said. “Our thing is to just go out and play hard and try to take it an inning at a time and not look down the road because last year we looked down the road a little bit and there was no road.”

***

Arkansas was the first of the four teams to practice at Baum Stadium on Thursday, with an hour-long session beginning at 10 a.m.

The Razorbacks were scheduled to be on the field until 11:15, but cut the workout short by about 15-20 minutes after doing some field work and taking batting practice.

“To me, doing this over the years, I think you can push them too much where they may be good for a game, but they run out of gas on you,” Van Horn said. “I’m just trying to make sure that we’re in for the long haul and ready to go physically and have our legs underneath us.”

***

Fans might not be happy about Arkansas playing the 2 p.m. Friday because it conflicts with work schedules. Those who do make it to the ballpark will have to deal with temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s and a heat index that could approach triple digits.

However, Van Horn likes the early slot because it allows his team to get to the ballpark and play, instead of waiting around all day like they did in Hoover last week. It will also give them the opportunity to warm up and take batting practice on the field and not inside.

***

It has been nearly three weeks since Matt Cronin returned the bullpen after missing about that long with mono. Before he got sick, he was considered one of the top closers in the SEC and he is still building back toward that.

Cronin has made three appearances since being cleared, allowing three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters in 6 2/3 innings. That includes saves against top-eight national seeds Georgia and Florida away from Baum Stadium.

“I don’t know if he’s 100 percent,” Van Horn said. “It takes a little bit of time, but he was awfully good when we threw him last weekend and I think he’s good for a few innings a couple times a week.”

***

In a somewhat surprising move, Oral Roberts is starting senior right-hander Justin McGregor (6-1, 2.77 ERA) instead of senior left-hander and two-time Summit League Pitcher of the Year Miguel Ausua against Arkansas on Friday.

McGregor kept the Razorbacks off the board through four innings of an elimination game last season before allowing three earned runs in a game the Golden Eagles lost 4-3.

“He’s been really consistent all year long,” Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar said. “I think you look back at last year and he started every Friday night for us. He’s pitched in a lot of different roles on a lot of different days. We just felt good with Justin walking out here in Game 1.”

Folmar said McGregor sits in the 88-92 miles per hour range on his fastball and mixes in a slider and changeup, with his biggest strength being his command.

***

One of the biggest stars of the Fayetteville Regional is first-team All-American pitcher Nick Sandlin for Southern Miss. He is scheduled to start the Golden Eagles’ game against Dallas Baptist at 7 p.m. Friday.

It will be his first postseason start, as he was previously Southern Miss’ closer, racking up 20 saves over the last two seasons.

Statistically, Sandlin’s biggest improvement has been with his command. After averaging 4.6 walks per nine innings as a long reliever last season, he is averaging only 1.4 as a starter this year.

“I’ve had to kind of keep the pitch count down at times,” Sandlin said. “Walks were a little bit of an issue last year, so really just trying to fill up the zone, keep the pitch count down.”

Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry has been impressed with how well his star pitcher made the transition from the bullpen into his role as the staff ace.

“He’s a young man that we’ve seen develop into different roles,” Berry said. “This year, the decision to move him into that starting role has just been probably the best decision we’ve ever made.”

Sandlin leads the country with a 1.13 ERA and miniscule 0.69 WHIP, making him a top draft prospect for next week’s MLB Draft.

“His numbers are ridiculous,” Dallas Baptist head coach Dan Heefner said. “When you face a guy like that who’s had that success, you really look forward to seeing what he’s like and I know our guys are excited for it.”

***

Another cool aspect of the Fayetteville Regional is that a pair of former local prep standouts is returning to Northwest Arkansas with teams trying to knock out the Razorbacks.

Walker Powell, a 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher, went from Fayetteville High to Southern Miss. Considering he went to high school just down the road, he said he’s been to a lot of games at Baum Stadium through the years.

“It is going to be a cool experience for sure,” Powell said. “I grew up coming to these games a lot as a kid, so I know the atmosphere is going to be big.

“Obviously there is a little bit of nerves, but I’m no stranger to the field. The state championship was always held here and I played during the summer, summer baseball.”

In his first season back after having Tommy John surgery last year, Powell is 7-2 with a 3.53 ERA in 15 starts as a redshirt sophomore. That was actually the second Tommy John of his career, as he also had it as a senior in high school.

“He’s a young man that’s had to endure some adversity injury-wise,” Berry said. “It’s been a credit to him and his mental makeup with the emotional swing in his career for him to get back.”

With Sandlin set to pitch Game 1, there is a chance Powell could pitch against the Razorbacks at some point this weekend.

He is hoping to replicate what another one of his family members has already done – beat Arkansas in its own backyard. His cousin, Taylor Powell, was a backup quarterback for Missouri when the Tigers beat the Razorbacks 48-45 at the end of last football season.

Luke Bandy, an outfielder for Dallas Baptist, played three seasons at Shiloh Christian in Springdale and then finished his high school career with one year at Providence Academy in Rogers.

He was actually born in Dallas and moved to Oklahoma before ending up in Arkansas, but he still has a lot of ties to the Natural State.

“It’s crazy to think that I’d be back home to play a regional, such a huge stage,” Bandy said. “I’ve got a lot of buddies in Arkansas, so I’m looking forward to seeing them sometime this weekend, but it’s awesome.”

Although his offensive numbers don’t jump off the page – .247 batting average, three home runs and 13 RBIs – Bandy has used his speed as a weapon on the base paths, with 13 stolen bases in 16 attempts.

“He’s a pretty dynamic player,” Heefner said. “Probably the fastest player we’ve ever had. He’s really explosive.”