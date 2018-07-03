FAYETTEVILLE -- A runner-up finish at the College World Series has resulted in a No. 2 ranking for Arkansas in the final HawgBeat composite poll of 2018.

Not surprisingly, the Razorbacks were a unanimous No. 2 selection behind national champion Oregon State in all six major college baseball rankings.

Florida, North Carolina and Mississippi State round out the top five teams in the composite poll, which factors in the top 25 rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, the NCBWA, Perfect Game and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

In all, eight SEC teams cracked the top 20. Vanderbilt, checking in at No. 19, is the only one Arkansas didn't play during the season.

Including non-conference opponents Oregon State, Texas Tech, Texas and Southern Miss, the Razorbacks played 33 games against teams in the composite top 25. That is 47.8 percent of their 69-game slate.

Here is a complete rundown of the final 2018 HawgBeat composite poll, with the change in ranking from the preseason poll listed in parenthesis (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics:

1. Oregon State - 150 points (+1)

2. Arkansas - 144 (+3)

3. Florida - 138 (-2)

4. North Carolina - 128 (+3)

5. Mississippi State - 125 (+12)

6. Texas Tech - 124 (-3)

7. Texas - 115 (+14)

8. Washington - 104 (N/A)

9. Minnesota - 96 (N/A)

10. Duke - 91 (+20)

11. Stetson - 85 (N/A)

t-12. Auburn - 81 (N/A)

t-12. Tennessee Tech - 81 (N/A)

14. Stanford - 66 (-1)

15. Ole Miss - 65 (+1)

16. South Carolina - 62 (+14)

17. Clemson - 51 (+2)

18. Cal State Fullerton - 50 (-7)

19. Vanderbilt - 49 (-5)

20. Georgia - 37 (N/A)

21. Florida State - 29 (-17)

22. North Carolina State - 27 (+3)

23. Southern Miss - 16 (+4)

24. East Carolina - 14 (N/A)

25. UConn - 5 (N/A)

Receiving votes: Coastal Carolina (4), Louisville (4), UCLA (4), Houston (3), Oklahoma (2)