Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-25 11:58:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Final Arkansas Redshirt Tracker: Evaluating the Hogs' 2018 signees

Mnjnzwownzzv9vjyfocb
Bumper Pool is one of a few 2018 signees who exceeded the redshirt limit this season.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Now that the 2018 season is in the books, HawgBeat takes a look back at Arkansas’ 2018 signing class and which players did and didn’t redshirt this year…

No Redshirt

Rakeem Boyd - RB

Rivals Rating: 5.5

Snaps: 309

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}