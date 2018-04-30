Ticker
First Look: Arkansas' May 4-6 Visit List

Danny West • HawgSports.com
@DannyWest1
Recruiting Analyst

Razorbacks sweep Tide with 9-7 win

Kenley comes up clutch in 7-4 series win over Crimson Tide

David Williams selected by Broncos in seventh round

Barford collects NBA Combine invite

Razorbacks beat Alabama behind multiple homers, 7-3

NCBWA names Cronin one of nation's best relievers

Ragnow drafted in first round by Detroit Lions


Trey Biddy

EDIT: Now that he's spoken openly about the visit elsewhere, four-star athlete Diwun Black is the prospect being mentioned at the bottom of this article.

Arkansas has already hosted five official visitors this spring and will have a few more on its campus later this week.

The group features a possible late addition for the 2018 signing class, a heavily-recruited 2019 offensive lineman, and there's a chance that a third prospect committed to another SEC school will be in attendance, as well.

