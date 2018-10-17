Trey Knox is so athletically gifted I don't see any possible way (barring injury) that he's not on the field in 2019 for Arkansas. He's big, fast, consistent, and he's used to balling out against really good competition. Add on top of that, he's also a December graduate so he'll have plenty of time to learn the offense and get plenty of reps with whoever his future QB is.

