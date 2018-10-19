It's always a good idea to redshirt a freshman in the SEC if your team depth can afford it, and with the new four-game redshirt rule, teams can even test out the true freshmen to see if they're ready to play and to give them some early game experience.

So far, Arkansas looks to be redshirting a majority of the 2018 signees but there will probably be fewer redshirts for the 2019 class with a lot of elite talent coming in ready to get reps. Here's a look at five commits that could benefit from a development season: