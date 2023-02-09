The next step to the NFL has arrived for some Arkansas football players, as five former Razorbacks have been invited to the NFL Combine, which is a week-long showcase for athletes to participate in drills and perform interviews with NFL executives, scouts and coaches.

Arkansas' Drew Sanders, Jadon Haselwood, Matt Landers, Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner all received invites.

A standout linebacker as a transfer from Alabama, Sanders has been mocked as the highest-drafted Razorback in the 2023 class. For much of the season, Sanders led the SEC in sacks, and he finished tied with Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. for a conference-best 10. He ranked fifth in the SEC in total tackles with 103.

Haselwood — who transferred to Arkansas from Oklahoma before the 2022 season — brought in 59 receptions for 702 yards last season and he found the endzone three times. His 59 receptions rank eighth-most in a single season in Arkansas history.

Oftentimes lining up at receiver with Haselwood last season was Landers, who found himself with an invite to the combine. He finished the season with 47 receptions and a team-best 901 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. His 901 yards are the eighth-most in a single season in program history.

Two offensive lineman — a Sam Pittman specialty — were invited as well. Stromberg joined the Razorbacks in 2019, and started 32 games in an Arkansas uniform. Last season, he posted a PFF grade of 82.4, which ranked fifth in the country at center.

Wagner, who returned last season for his final year of eligibility, joined the Razorbacks in 2017. He started 28 games for the Hogs, and posted a PFF grade of 80.5 last season, good for 20th among tackles.

The combine will take place from Feb. 28 to March 6, giving prospects some exposure leading up to the NFL Draft, which will take place in Kansas City from April 27-29.