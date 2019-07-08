Out of 17 2018 signees, just six (including Rakeem Boyd and Dorian Gerald) were used enough to burn their redshirts last season. True freshmen Mike Woods, Joe Foucha, Myles Mason and Bumper Pool each appeared in more than four games and despite PFF grades below 65, all of them were crucial for depth purposes.

The 24 high school signees in Arkansas's much improved 2019 class, packed with 13 4-stars, have a lot of high expectations on their shoulders. Some will play because they will be ready and some will play because the coaches don't have a wealth of depth, either way, expect to see a lot more young faces getting reps this season.

Here's a look at five true freshmen who probably won't redshirt their first year in Fayetteville: