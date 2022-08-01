Five players to watch for on Arkansas' Week 2 opponent South Carolina

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

The jump Arkansas made in year two under Sam Pittman was impressive, and it is something that South Carolina could mimic coming into the 2022 season. Head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are set to make a Week 2 trip to Fayetteville, and Pittman will need to have his guys ready to go in an early start to SEC play. Here are five key South Carolina players to watch in that matchup.

No. 1 - Spencer Rattler, QB

Some may scoff at the idea that Rattler can improve after transferring from the Big 12 to the SEC, but he is a big upgrade at the quarterback position for Beamer in year two. The team started last season with Zeb Noland, a graduate assistant, under center. The Phoenix, Arizona, native finished last season appearing in nine games for Oklahoma, where he threw for 1,483 yards and 11 touchdowns to five interceptions. His best game came against Western Carolina, when he threw for 243 yards and five touchdowns. Sometimes, a change of scenery is needed for someone to realize their full potential. Rattler joins one of his former OU coaches in Beamer, and that may be the key. He likely won’t be challenging for the Heisman trophy in 2022, but with a brand-new team, the former Netflix star could see a resurgence that helps him live up to his high school ranking.

No. 2 - Christian Beal-Smith, RB

The Gamecocks lost running back Kevin Harris to the New England Patriots by way of the NFL Draft, so there will be a new look in the backfield in 2022. After not taking a running back from the high school ranks in 2022, South Carolina brought in transfer Christian Beal-Smith from Wake Forest. Last season, Beal-Smith rushed for 604 yards on 131 carries, finding the end zone seven times. In 2020, he rushed for 732 yards on 142 carries and scored five touchdowns. It will be interesting to see what kind of production Beamer can get from his running game, as last season they rushed for just 137 yards per game behind pretty much the same offensive line as they will have in 2022.

No. 3 - The entire offensive line

As mentioned before, the 2022 offensive line for South Carolina is mostly the same as it was in 2021, and while experience is important in the trenches, they have to show improvement. One question mark for the Razorbacks is on the defensive line, and this game will be a good bar to test their readiness in 2022. Last year, this offensive line (with the exception of center Vincent Murphy, who transferred to Western Kentucky) gave up 31 sacks.

No. 4 - Cam Smith, CB

A preseason All-SEC selection, Smith is believed to be a first-round talent in the 2023 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus has Smith ranked as the second-best cornerback in college football for the upcoming season. Last year, Smith finished with 41 total tackles, 31 solo and 10 assisted. He intercepted three passes, forced a fumble and recorded 2.5 tackles for loss. After losing corner Jaycee Horn to the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the NFL Draft last season, Smith is primed to be one of the focal points of the Gamecock secondary.

No. 5 - Zach Pickens, DE