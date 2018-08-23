Five Razorbacks Named to Pre-Season All-SEC Teams in Coaches' Poll
Five Razorbacks were nominated to 2018 All-SEC pre-season teams, voted upon by the SEC coaches. In the poll, coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players. Georgia leads the SEC with 12 athletes named, Alabama was second with 10, Auburn had nine and four other schools had six or more selections.
Named All-SEC in 2017 by Pro Football Focus, Hjalte Froholdt was nominated to the second team by the SEC coaches. Froholdt started all 12 games for the Hogs at left guard last season and is expected to be the Razorbacks' next offensive lineman drafted into the NFL, following in the footsteps of 2018 first-rounder Frank Ragnow.
On the third team, four more team leaders were named All-SEC including sophomore special teams return man De'Vion Warren. Brian Wallace is the Hogs' second offensive line nominee. Wallace is a former 4-star prospect and he's seen his reps increase steadily year after year.
On the defense, Santos Ramirez and De'jon (Scoota) Harris received All-SEC pre-season third team nominations. The safety and linebacker duo are both poised for huge seasons as veteran leaders of the Razorbacks squad.
First Team
*denotes a tie
OFFENSE
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Jonah Williams, Alabama
Greg Little, Ole Miss
Martez Ivey, Florida
Trey Smith, Tennessee
C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
QB Drew Lock, Missouri
RB Damien Harris, Alabama
Benny Snell, Kentucky
AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
DEFENSE
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
Cece Jefferson, Florida
Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
LB Devin White, LSU
Mack Wilson, Alabama
Josh Allen, Kentucky
DB Deandre Baker, Georgia
Greedy Williams, LSU
Mike Edwards, Kentucky
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida*
J.R. Reed, Georgia*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P Corey Fatony, Missouri
RS Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Second Team
OFFENSE
TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia
OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Garrett Brumfield, LSU
Lester Cotton, Alabama
C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
WR Ryan Davis, Auburn
Terry Godwin, Georgia
QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
D’Andre Swift, Georgia
AP Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL Terry Beckner, Missouri
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
D’Andre Walker, Georgia
DB Jamel Dean, Auburn
CJ Henderson, Florida
Deionte Thompson, Alabama
Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M
P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
RS Mecole Hardman, Georgia
Third Team
OFFENSE
TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky
OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina
Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
Marquel Harrell, Auburn
Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State*
Brian Wallace, Arkansas*
Javon Patterson, Ole Miss*
C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri
D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi State
Jordan Scarlett, Florida
AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
DEFENSE
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
Marlon Davidson, Auburn
Landis Durham, Texas A&M
Dontavius Russell, Auburn
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
Charles Wright, Vanderbilt*
David Reese, Florida*
Leo Lewis, Mississippi State*
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
Javaris Davis, Auburn
Marco Wilson, Florida
Jamal Peters, Mississippi State*
Zedrick Woods, Ole Miss*
Santos Ramirez, Arkansas*
LaDarius Wiley, Vanderbilt*
DeMarkus Acy, Missouri*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Tucker McCann, Missouri
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RS Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*
De'Vion Warren, Arkansas*
