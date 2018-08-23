Five Razorbacks were nominated to 2018 All-SEC pre-season teams, voted upon by the SEC coaches. In the poll, coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players. Georgia leads the SEC with 12 athletes named, Alabama was second with 10, Auburn had nine and four other schools had six or more selections.

Named All-SEC in 2017 by Pro Football Focus, Hjalte Froholdt was nominated to the second team by the SEC coaches. Froholdt started all 12 games for the Hogs at left guard last season and is expected to be the Razorbacks' next offensive lineman drafted into the NFL, following in the footsteps of 2018 first-rounder Frank Ragnow.

On the third team, four more team leaders were named All-SEC including sophomore special teams return man De'Vion Warren. Brian Wallace is the Hogs' second offensive line nominee. Wallace is a former 4-star prospect and he's seen his reps increase steadily year after year.

On the defense, Santos Ramirez and De'jon (Scoota) Harris received All-SEC pre-season third team nominations. The safety and linebacker duo are both poised for huge seasons as veteran leaders of the Razorbacks squad.