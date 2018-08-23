Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-23 11:55:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Five Razorbacks Named to Pre-Season All-SEC Teams in Coaches' Poll

Cjfk5pxq6yqxchnxzizd
Arkansas Athletics
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Five Razorbacks were nominated to 2018 All-SEC pre-season teams, voted upon by the SEC coaches. In the poll, coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players. Georgia leads the SEC with 12 athletes named, Alabama was second with 10, Auburn had nine and four other schools had six or more selections.

Named All-SEC in 2017 by Pro Football Focus, Hjalte Froholdt was nominated to the second team by the SEC coaches. Froholdt started all 12 games for the Hogs at left guard last season and is expected to be the Razorbacks' next offensive lineman drafted into the NFL, following in the footsteps of 2018 first-rounder Frank Ragnow.

On the third team, four more team leaders were named All-SEC including sophomore special teams return man De'Vion Warren. Brian Wallace is the Hogs' second offensive line nominee. Wallace is a former 4-star prospect and he's seen his reps increase steadily year after year.

On the defense, Santos Ramirez and De'jon (Scoota) Harris received All-SEC pre-season third team nominations. The safety and linebacker duo are both poised for huge seasons as veteran leaders of the Razorbacks squad.

First Team

*denotes a tie

OFFENSE

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Jonah Williams, Alabama

Greg Little, Ole Miss

Martez Ivey, Florida

Trey Smith, Tennessee

C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

QB Drew Lock, Missouri

RB Damien Harris, Alabama

Benny Snell, Kentucky

AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

DEFENSE

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Cece Jefferson, Florida

Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

LB Devin White, LSU

Mack Wilson, Alabama

Josh Allen, Kentucky

DB Deandre Baker, Georgia

Greedy Williams, LSU

Mike Edwards, Kentucky

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida*

J.R. Reed, Georgia*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P Corey Fatony, Missouri

RS Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Second Team

OFFENSE

TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia

OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Garrett Brumfield, LSU

Lester Cotton, Alabama

C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

WR Ryan Davis, Auburn

Terry Godwin, Georgia

QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

D’Andre Swift, Georgia

AP Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL Terry Beckner, Missouri

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

D’Andre Walker, Georgia

DB Jamel Dean, Auburn

CJ Henderson, Florida

Deionte Thompson, Alabama

Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M

P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

RS Mecole Hardman, Georgia

Third Team

OFFENSE

TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina

Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Marquel Harrell, Auburn

Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State*

Brian Wallace, Arkansas*

Javon Patterson, Ole Miss*

C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri

D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi State

Jordan Scarlett, Florida

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

DEFENSE

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Landis Durham, Texas A&M

Dontavius Russell, Auburn

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

Charles Wright, Vanderbilt*

David Reese, Florida*

Leo Lewis, Mississippi State*

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

Javaris Davis, Auburn

Marco Wilson, Florida

Jamal Peters, Mississippi State*

Zedrick Woods, Ole Miss*

Santos Ramirez, Arkansas*

LaDarius Wiley, Vanderbilt*

DeMarkus Acy, Missouri*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Tucker McCann, Missouri

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RS Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*

De'Vion Warren, Arkansas*

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}