The SEC brought in several high-profile transfers this offseason, but now it's time for Rivals.com to take a look a few "sleepers" who are poised to make an immediate impact in 2023.

McCallan Castles, TE, Tennessee

The tight end position hasn’t been overly productive at Tennessee under Josh Heupel. However, with the Volunteers losing several stars from last year’s high-scoring offense, Castles could be a nice safety net for quarterback Joe Milton as he takes over for Hendon Hooker behind center. Castles comes to Tennessee after recording 30 receptions for 347 yards and two touchdowns at FCS program UC Davis. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound tight end will be competing with sixth-year senior Jacob Warren for the starting spot vacated by Princeton Fant this offseason. While both Castles and Warren should see plenty of reps, Castles is the better receiver of the two, which could allow him to capitalize on the Volunteers’ wide-open attack.

*****

Antonio Grier, ILB, Arkansas

Arkansas has a massive hole in the heart of its defense after losing starting linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders — a duo that combined for 195 tackles, including 18 stops for loss and 11.5 sacks last season. While Chris Paul Jr. is set to step into one of those starting spots this year, the Razorbacks must find a partner for the redshirt sophomore. Insert Grier, who joins Arkansas after starting 27 games for South Florida over the past four years. While a hand injury limited the graduate to three games last year, he proved himself at the SEC level with 10 tackles against Florida. Grier led South Florida in tackles during his last two full seasons with the team, recording 92 stops in 2021 and 59 in 2020. He also topped the Bulls in sacks and tackles for loss in both of those years. Over four seasons, he combined for 238 tackles, 23.5 stops for a loss, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions. Grier was originally prepared to transfer to Central Florida, but he followed former UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams to Arkansas.

*****

Marques Cox, OT, Kentucky

Offensive linemen seldom generate much buzz, particularly ones from the MAC. However, Marques Cox is a name to know heading into the fall. The Northern Illinois transfer joins Kentucky after starting 33 games at left tackle over the past four seasons. He figures to take over that role for the Wildcats as they look to revamp their offensive line this year. Cox was limited to four games last season after tearing ligaments between his big toe and middle toe. While his status for the spring is still uncertain, he should be back to full health by the fall. The 6-foot-6, 309-pound tackle posted a stellar 90.5 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus over his four starts last season. If he locks down the left tackle role for the Wildcats it will allow Kenneth Horsey to return to his natural position at left guard.

*****

Trezmen Marshall, ILB, Alabama

Despite moving from the defending champions to a conference rival, Marshall’s transfer has flown under the radar this offseason. While the super senior linebacker’s move has yet to generate much buzz, he could be a vital part of Kevin Steele’s defense at Georgia. Just ask his former Georgia teammates. “I ain’t going to lie, he’s a dog,” former Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh told Tide Illustrated during Senior Bowl preparations in Mobile. “He’s going to work his butt off. He’s been waiting his turn. Unfortunately, he had injuries and guys were able to ... get in front of him, but now that he’s healthy everybody is going to see what Trez can do. With his size and how athletic he is, Alabama is definitely getting a good linebacker.” Marshall played in just three games in 2020 due to a torn labrum, and he was limited to four games in 2021 due to a knee injury. However, he was able to put together a full season last year, recording 19 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and one sack to go with an interception. Alabama is losing both its starting linebackers in Henry To’oTo’o and Jaylen Moody. While redshirt sophomore Deontae Lawson is expected to fill one of those starting spots, Marshall will compete with junior college transfer Justin Jefferson as well as returnees Jihaad Campbell and Shawn Murphy for the other first-team role. At the very least, the Georgia transfer adds experience to what will be a young unit for the Crimson Tide.

*****

Jake Garcia, QB, Missouri