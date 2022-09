Newly minted five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott has been a terror on both sides of the ball this season. Although Scott is relatively new to the sport and hasn't even played two full seasons of varsity football, the lack of experience hasn't prevented him from becoming one of the most sought after recruits in the entire 2024 class.

The Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius standout recently took some time to discuss his latest offers and an upcoming Big Ten game day visit.