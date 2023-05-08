STARKVILLE, Miss. — Tattered and bruised, the Arkansas Razorbacks rolled into Dudy Noble Field and left with three wins for their first road sweep since their last visit there in March 2021.

It was an all-around mismatch in every facet of the game. They were able to get through the whole series using just eight arms, holding Mississippi State to 12 total runs when it entered the weekend averaging nearly eight per game over its past five league contests. They lit Bulldog pitching up for 31 runs without three key bats, and they capitalized on mistakes while limiting their own.

“The team’s kind of unreal to be honest with you,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. “They just believe they can win and they just show up…They show up every day to play and they think they can win. If you don’t think you can win, you’re not going to win as many as you should. They did it this weekend.”

With three more wins in the books and a first-place standing at the end of eight weeks, here are five key takeaways from the weekend's action at Dudy Noble Field: