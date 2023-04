The No. 5 Diamond Hogs took two of three games from the Ole Miss Rebels over the weekend, notching their first road series win of 2023.

A complete performance to prevail in the first half of Friday's doubleheader preceded a loss that featured 11 runners left on base, but Arkansas atoned for the dud with a 6-4 victory in Saturday's rubber match.

Here are five key takeaways from the weekend's action at Swayze Field: